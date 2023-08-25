Surrey Coun. Linda Annis at the Surrey Sunflower Festival, continuing through Sept. 3, 2023 at 4334 186 St. (Contributed photo)

Surrey Coun. Linda Annis at the Surrey Sunflower Festival, continuing through Sept. 3, 2023 at 4334 186 St. (Contributed photo)

Surrey Sunflower Festival blossoming through Sept. 3

Inaugural family-friendly fest raising funds for BC Cancer Foundation

A festival that launched earlier this month in support of the BC Cancer Foundation is coming to a close soon, but there’s still time to visit and pitch in.

The inaugural Surrey Sunflower Festival – continuing at 4334 186 St. until Sept. 3 – offers four acres of everything related to sunflowers, including a maze, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, photo stops and u-pick sunflowers.

Produced and sponsored by Genaris Properties, it’s “a family-friendly activity that gives us all a chance to come out and support the cause,” Surrey Coun. Linda Annis said.

Annis – who lost her husband, mother, sister and grandparents to cancer – is to be at the site Monday (Aug. 28) for a media event highlighting Genaris’ $1.25-million pledge to BC Cancer Foundation.

Foundation officials will also be on hand to give an update on cancer treatment and the foundation’s activities.

Genaris’s financial pledge is part of a multi-year commitment to expanding cancer care and services in the community, Annis notes in a news release issued Friday (Aug. 25).

READ ALSO: B.C. announces $440 million towards a ‘cancer-free future’

The company’s Akash Villing, who is also division head of oral and maxillofacial surgery for BC Cancer Fraser Valley, said the festival is “a way to remind families that we all have a part to play in helping beat cancer.”

All net proceeds are to benefit the foundation.

The festival is open Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For tickets ($12.58, including fees and taxes), visit eventbrite.ca


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on X

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BC Cancer FoundationCity of Surreyfundraiser

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Paws-itive South Surrey connections highlighted for International Dog Day

Just Posted

Josephine poses for a picture with some Peanuts scarecrows during the annual Scarecrow Stroll at Art’s Nursery in 2022. This year’s stroll begins Sept. 23 and is once again raising money for several charities. (Photo: submitted)
Ninth annual ‘Scarecrow Stroll’ returns to Art’s Nursery in Port Kells

Michael Cook was a member of the Cloverdale Legion for decades. He passed away earlier this year at 81. (Black Press file photo)
Lifelong Cloverdale man gave his time to help others

Surrey Coun. Linda Annis at the Surrey Sunflower Festival, continuing through Sept. 3, 2023 at 4334 186 St. (Contributed photo)
Surrey Sunflower Festival blossoming through Sept. 3

The sun is seen through thick wildfire smoke in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. On Friday (Aug. 25), the BC. Air Quality Health Index observed moderate risk conditions in the Fraser Valley with ‘moderate risk except high risk in smoke’ expected throughout the day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Widespread smoke leads to air quality advisory for Lower Mainland