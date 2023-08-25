Surrey Sunflower Festival blossoming through Sept. 3

Surrey Coun. Linda Annis at the Surrey Sunflower Festival, continuing through Sept. 3, 2023 at 4334 186 St. (Contributed photo)

A festival that launched earlier this month in support of the BC Cancer Foundation is coming to a close soon, but there’s still time to visit and pitch in.

The inaugural Surrey Sunflower Festival – continuing at 4334 186 St. until Sept. 3 – offers four acres of everything related to sunflowers, including a maze, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, photo stops and u-pick sunflowers.

Produced and sponsored by Genaris Properties, it’s “a family-friendly activity that gives us all a chance to come out and support the cause,” Surrey Coun. Linda Annis said.

Annis – who lost her husband, mother, sister and grandparents to cancer – is to be at the site Monday (Aug. 28) for a media event highlighting Genaris’ $1.25-million pledge to BC Cancer Foundation.

Foundation officials will also be on hand to give an update on cancer treatment and the foundation’s activities.

Genaris’s financial pledge is part of a multi-year commitment to expanding cancer care and services in the community, Annis notes in a news release issued Friday (Aug. 25).

READ ALSO: B.C. announces $440 million towards a ‘cancer-free future’

The company’s Akash Villing, who is also division head of oral and maxillofacial surgery for BC Cancer Fraser Valley, said the festival is “a way to remind families that we all have a part to play in helping beat cancer.”

All net proceeds are to benefit the foundation.

The festival is open Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For tickets ($12.58, including fees and taxes), visit eventbrite.ca

tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BC Cancer FoundationCity of Surreyfundraiser