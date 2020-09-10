Surrey students win in Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poster and literary contest

Anggun Rabu receives an award Aug. 12 from the Cloverdale Legion’s Earle Fraser and Pat Keeping. Rabu won first place in the senior colour poster category of the Canadian Legion’s national contest. Along with the award, Rabu won a trip to Ottawa for the Remembrance Day Ceremony on November 11. Her school Ecole Gabrielle-Roy will also receive a plaque. (Photo: Submitted) Kaitlyn Zeller receives an award Aug. 12 from the Cloverdale Legion’s Earle Fraser and Pat Keeping. Zeller won second place in the intermediate poem category for the Peach Arch zone. (Photo: Submitted) Anais Zeller receives an award Aug. 12 from the Cloverdale Legion’s Earle Fraser and Pat Keeping. Zeller won second place in the Senior B&W Poster category for B.C./Yukon Command area. (Photo: Submitted) Anggun Rabu’s awarding-winning colour poster that garnered her a first-place national win in the Legion’s annual poster and literary contest. (Image via legion.ca)

Three Surrey students have won big in the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poster and Literary Contest.

Students Anggun Rabu, Kaitlyn Zeller, and Anais Zeller all won awards in the annual event.

The national contest, which is also broken down into winners by zone—regional, provincial, and national—seeks submissions based on the theme of “youth and remembrance” and is open to kids from Grades 1-12.

“The Royal Canadian Legion encourages schools to have their students take part in the longstanding tradition of the (contest),” said Pat Keeping, honours and awards chair for the Cloverdale Legion. “Canadian school students participate by submitting art and poetry that convey their own unique ideas of remembrance.”

Rabu, a student from École Gabrielle-Roy in Newton, took home the first-place award in the senior category (Grades 10-12) for best colour poster nationwide. With the win, Rabu also receives a trip to Ottawa for the national Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 11. Her school will also receive a plaque from the Legion.

SEE ALSO: Thousands attend Remembrance Day ceremony in Cloverdale

SEE ALSO: Remembrance Day poppy sales a ‘challenge’

Anais Zeller, a student from Bibleway Christian Academy in Cloverdale, won second place in the senior category for best B&W poster for the B.C./Yukon provincial zone.

Kaitlyn Zeller, also as student from Bibleway Christian Academy and Anais Zeller’s younger sister, won second place in the intermediate category (Grades 7-9) for best poem for the Peach Arch regional zone.

“At branch level, we pick first place, second place, and third place winners,” added Keeping. “Then only the first place winners go on to (regional judging) and the winners then go to (provincial judging) and the winners from there get sent to Dominion Command in Ottawa to be judged nationally.”

A full list of national winners and finalists can be found by visiting legion.ca.

The Legion’s annual Poster and Literary Contest began in the 1950s. The 2021 contest began Sept. 10.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter