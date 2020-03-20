Surrey students’ Veterans Appreciation Luncheon moved due to COVID-19 concerns

Surrey students who prepare an annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon have moved the event from May 9 to Sept. 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal is served by members of Hold High the Torch, a student-led group formed in October 2018 at Salish Secondary as a way to “foster a culture of remembrance in our communities and a personal appreciation of our cherished freedoms in today’s youth,” as described on the website holdhighthetorch.weebly.com.

Last May at the school, close to 30 veterans attended the group’s inaugural luncheon, along with their guests, students and local dignitaries.

On Thursday (March 19), Hold the High the Torch tweeted a news release about moving their luncheon to the fall.

“While we were looking forward to a grand celebration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day on May 9th, we are confident that this is the appropriate course of action. Our team has been closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation for several weeks. Many consultations were held over the health, safe and well-being of our community during these unprecedented times. It is clear that this pandemic will not end in the short term.”

