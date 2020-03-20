Guests at the 2019 veterans luncheon at Salish Secondary view a veteran’s history. (File photo: Samantha Anderson)

Surrey students’ Veterans Appreciation Luncheon moved due to COVID-19 concerns

Hold High the Torch group held its inaugural luncheon last May

Surrey students who prepare an annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon have moved the event from May 9 to Sept. 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal is served by members of Hold High the Torch, a student-led group formed in October 2018 at Salish Secondary as a way to “foster a culture of remembrance in our communities and a personal appreciation of our cherished freedoms in today’s youth,” as described on the website holdhighthetorch.weebly.com.

Last May at the school, close to 30 veterans attended the group’s inaugural luncheon, along with their guests, students and local dignitaries.

• READ MORE: Cloverdale students honour veterans at inaugural luncheon.

On Thursday (March 19), Hold the High the Torch tweeted a news release about moving their luncheon to the fall.

“While we were looking forward to a grand celebration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day on May 9th, we are confident that this is the appropriate course of action. Our team has been closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation for several weeks. Many consultations were held over the health, safe and well-being of our community during these unprecedented times. It is clear that this pandemic will not end in the short term.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock students’ inclusion effort ‘surpassed expectations’

Just Posted

Surrey students’ Veterans Appreciation Luncheon moved due to COVID-19 concerns

Hold High the Torch group held its inaugural luncheon last May

10 questions for Stephano Barberis, Surrey’s award-winning music video director

A Q&A with the man who also makes music as Breathe of My Leaves

White Rock pier, promenade closure could be ‘plan B’ – mayor

Darryl Walker appeals to visitors to use common sense, avoid close contact with others

Cloverdale BIA reaches out to businesses and workers affected by COVID-19

‘It’s going to be very difficult for businesses to survive:’ Orazietti

COVID-19: Delta closing playgrounds, skate and bike parks

Closures include playgrounds in Metro Vancouver-run parks and at schools; parks in Delta remain open

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Campbell River’s Weavers are encouraging others to ‘spread as much positivity as we can’

COVID-19 cutting gas price to under $1 in some Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley cities

Lack of consumer demand, global-oil war reducing pump prices

Most Read