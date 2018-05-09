Surrey students take AIM at sports competitions

Grade 12 Semiahmoo Secondary student Chris Ure makes it safely to first base during a softball game at the 2018 AIM Games. (Contributed photo)

Hundreds of athletes, spectators and volunteers – including many from South Surrey and White Rock – took part in the Athlete in Motion (AIM) Games last week.

The 14th annual event, described in a Surrey School District release as “a day of collaborative sport and play with individuals of varying abilities,” was held May 3 at Princess Margaret Secondary. Students taking part played a variety of sports, both indoors and outdoors, including basketball, boccia, soccer, hockey, softball, weight lifting, dancing and relay events.

Deb Murin, a phys-ed teacher at Johnston Heights Secondary who co-ordinates the AIM Games each year, said this year’s event once again challenged myths and misunderstandings about persons with disabilities.

“We stepped over, wheeled around them and simply pushed aside barriers that need not exist,” she said. “We can all play together. The conversation is about abilities and connecting to local organizations that take our youth beyond school and deeper into the roots of community. Play lasts a lifetime.”

The games included opening and closing ceremonies and an athlete procession.

Representatives from multiple sport and health associations attended the event, as they do each year. Among those represented at this year’s event were SportAbility, Special Olympics, Semiahmoo House, the City of Surrey’s Accessibility and Inclusion services; South Surrey-White Rock Minor Softball and the Surrey FC Pegasus soccer club.