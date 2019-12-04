From left: Feezah Jaffer, Surrey Food Bank executive director; Santa Claus; Hillcrest Elementary student Ella Duncan, teacher Alison van Wermeskerken and student Xavier Smith. (Submitted photo: Alison van Wermeskerken)

Surrey students recognized for ‘outstanding’ support for food bank

Businesses, volunteer receive awards at annual open house

The Surrey Food Bank hosted its open house over the weekend, while also honouring some of its “outstanding” volunteers throughout the year.

The award recipients were: Jamieson’s Pet Food Distributors for Outstanding Corporate Donor; Chahat Group of Industries and Dan the Man Autobody Repairs for Outstanding Small Business Donor; Hollyburn Support Services for Outstanding Community Supporter; Coast Capital Savings for Outstanding Volunteer Group; Wolfe Auto Group for outstanding Supporter; Surrey Now-Leader for Outstanding Media Supporter; Carol Dodd for Outstanding Tiny Bundles Supporter; and Hillcrest Elementary School for Outstanding School Supporter.

Colony Farm also received special recognition for its members’ volunteer hours.

Hillcrest Elementary teacher Alison van Wermeskerken said for three or four years, the school has been sending students to volunteer at the food bank because they study poverty in social studies.

“My focus is for the students to be empowered and be able to do things about some problems in the world, and poverty is something they can do something about,” said Wermeskerken, adding that volunteering with the food bank is a part of that.

Wermeskerken said the students either hand out food to people or work in the back room sorting out items such as toiletries and kitchen utensils into bags that will then be distributed.

“One of the things that is really neat is that they really enjoy doing it and that they ask if they can do it again… They really enjoy doing it, so that’s really nice.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey and beyond

Just Posted

YVR wants rapid transit connections to Surrey, White Rock improved

In Transport 2050 report, airport authority states it would like to see Canada Line extended to the south

Surrey students recognized for ‘outstanding’ support for food bank

Businesses, volunteer receive awards at annual open house

Families play in ‘UFO Ho-Ho!’ at Surrey theatre that faces uncertain future

City budgets $500K to help Surrey Little Theatre relocate, if and when street is widened

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Surrey MP calls for referendum on city’s plan to set up its own police force

Ken Hardie says city should hold referendum on plan to replace the RCMP, given new information that’s come to light

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

University of the Fraser Valley union demands free menstrual products for staff, students

Petition calls it a human rights issue, asks for products at Chilliwack/Abbotsford campus washrooms

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Most Read