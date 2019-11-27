Students set up for the Tamanawis Christmas Community Dinner in 2018. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey students prepare to serve 300 at 22nd Tamanawis Christmas Community Dinner

Evening includes a traditional turkey dinner, presents and performances by high school students

Students at Tamanawis Secondary School are busy preparing to hold the 22nd annual “Christmas Community Dinner.”

Set for Dec. 5 this year, organizers say the event is held “to support less fortunate families throughout the Surrey community and provide them with a traditional turkey dinner and to provide presents for the children.”

“Our main purpose for the dinner is to give them a memorable and joyous holiday experience,” organizers add.

The evening will include dinner, gifts for all the children in attendance and entertainment for an expected 300 guests. The night’s entertainment will include performances by the Tamanawis Dance Team, a well as the school’s jazz band and choir.

Other activities that are planned include a visit with Santa, a hot cocoa and s’more station, arts and crafts, and “DIY decorated desserts.”

This year’s theme is the movie Elf, chosen through a student vote, and there will be a “selfie with Elfie” station set up.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: Surrey students host Christmas dinner for those in need (Dec. 6, 2018)

Grade 10 student Destiny Amadin is part of the leadership class organizing the 2019 iteration of the event.

“It’s a lot of work,” she told the Now-Leader. “There’s a lot of stuff you have to do both inside and outside of school to make the event happen.”

Destiny said the evening “has a very significant impact” on families in the community.

“Through doing it, you’ll feel pride knowing you were able to help people who are in need, or who just want to come out and have fun. It’s a nice celebration for Christmas – an early Christmas.”

Leadership teacher Debbie Mackenzie explained that the event was started by students, on a much smaller scale, with about 150 people attending in the early years.

It’s grown over the years to now serve 300, with tickets provided through Options Community Services. Mackenzie said Tamanawis works with some of the “neediest” elementary schools in the area and Options helps find the families to serve at the dinner.

“One year we had over 400 people show up, and we were carrying tables in. It was a bit hectic, so that’s why we’ve had to limit it to 300,” Mackenzie explained.

Like last year, there will be two sittings of 150, the first at 5 p.m. and the second at 6:30.

Mackenzie said she’s “really impressed” with this year’s group of student organizers.

“They’re a strong group of kids. They have to apply to be into the program, so they’re some of our best for sure. They’re definitely taking their leadership roles very seriously. It’s a stressful process for sure.”

The students plan everything, she added, from picking a theme to eliciting donations.

Anyone wishing to donate to the event can email tamanawispeleadership@gmail.com.

Tamanawis Secondary School is located at 12600 66th Ave.

-With files from Lauren Collins


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Sailboats set to light up Semiahmoo Bay

Just Posted

Rugby lights up the night at Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Park for the first time

Surrey Beavers cruise to victory over Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans

‘We are no longer a warehouse’: An exclusive look inside Surrey Pretrial

We take a tour of B.C’s largest prison and sit down with warden, who shares his rehabilitative vision

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Strong northerly winds anticipated for Wednesday morning and through the day

Generational divide separates supporters, opponents at North Delta highrise hearing

Council could not get through all 129 speakers and will reconvene to vote on the project Nov. 27

Former Mayor Doug Husband named Delta’s Citizen of the Year

Husband received the honour at Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 68th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

‘Tentative’ last-minute deal averts Metro Vancouver transit strike

Deal ends a 26-day transit strike by Unifor workers

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Climate strike, Black Friday and transit shutdown could lead to chaos on Vancouver streets

Both Black Friday and climate strike will fall on third day of potential transit lockout

Most Read