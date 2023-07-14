Selena Oakley, left, outreach worker Amelia Misak, Yasmine Nijjar and Nathan Preshyon pose for a photo in front of the container in Surrey. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)

Whalley

Surrey student’s mural on shipping container promotes inclusivity

Mural is displayed near Chuck Baily Recreation Centre (13458 107a Ave)

Surrey students have painted a massive mural on a shipping container that promotes inclusivity and reflects Surrey’s diversity.

The students are part of the Surrey school district’s wraparound program and the container is the second of two commissioned by the City of Surrey’s sustainability and energy services.

The shipping container will house boiler equipment to heat nearby apartment buildings, according to a release from the Surrey school district.

The mural is displayed near Chuck Baily Recreation Centre (13458 107a Ave) in Whalley.

Local artist Chris Perez led the design in collaboration with Surrey grads Selena Oakley, Yasmine Nijjar and Nathan Preshyon. Oakley wanted the design to reflect Surrey and the region.

“That’s why we decided to put the medicine wheel and the Pride flag to show unity and equality and show our appreciation and that we care,” stated Oakley.

A number of queer youth helped paint the mural, stated Nijjar.

“A lot of the mural symbolizes those communities and we wanted them to be represented and have a platform to voice their identity.”

Through the course of the project, the Surrey grads mentored 10 youths. Safe Schools social worker Jon Ross and outreach worker Amelia Misak also served as project representatives.

“Knowing what it was like to be a youth and now bringing on youth as lead artists, it’s a very unique experience,” stated Nijjar. “Opportunities like this for youth are kind of in short supply, so seeing them have the satisfaction of finishing it is the best part.”

The back of the container has Whalley painted on it.

“The idea of having Whalley on the back wall was you can see it from the farthest away, and it looks like just one image that says, ‘Whalley,’ with some nice colours,” he said. “But when you get closer, you see the little nuances of the community, and that’s kind of an image that represents the community as a whole.

“We want people to take a closer look.”

Students pose for a photo in front of the mural. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)

Students pose for a photo in front of the mural. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)


