Surrey students donate 2,000 pairs of socks

Earl Marriott Leo club members hold bags of socks they donated to Surrey Urban Mission. (Contributed photo)

Earl Marriott Leo Club, along with two other Leo clubs in the city, donated 2,000 pairs of socks to the Surrey Urban Mission.

According to a news release issued Sunday morning, the combined effort included the Kwantlen Park Leo Club, Khalsa Leo Club, and Earl Marriott Leo club, which all operate under the umbrella of the Surrey Central Lions Club.

Student club members contributed $200 for the project by fundraising through chocolate sales, doughnut sales and bottle drives.

A Lions Club member, who wished to remain anonymous, donated $1,120.

“This and other projects will allow Leos to meet pressing needs in our community,” Leo chairman and advisor of the Earl Marriott Club Barry Shiles said in a news release.

The Kwantlen club, which has 100 members, meets Tuesdays at 11:10 a.m. at the school.

The Khalsa club, which has 60 members, meets on the first and third Monday’s of the month at 11 a.m. at the Khalsa School.

The Earl Marriott Club, which features 70 members, meets on Wednesday’s at 11 a.m. at the school.

Lions clubs sponsor approximately 5,800 Leo clubs in 140 countries.