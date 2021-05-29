Robin Yadav, a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, is a 2021 Schulich Leader scholarship winner, valued at $80,000 over four years. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Robin Yadav, a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, is a 2021 Schulich Leader scholarship winner, valued at $80,000 over four years. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey student receives $80K Schulich Leader scholarship

Robin Yadav, a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, wants to major in computer sciences

Robin Yadav is looking forward to starting at the University of British Columbia in the fall, and not just because it will be in-person learning.

The Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary is one of the recipients of the 2021 Schulich Leader scholarship. The scholarship is valued at $80,000 over four years of education.

“I’m really happy to have received this scholarship,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about the finances of paying for university, and I’m just glad that all of my hard work paid.”

There are up to 100 Schulich scholarships given out to high school students each year planning to go into undergraduate STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs at 20 partner universities across Canada. Half are valued at $100,000 for engineering scholarships and the other half are valued at $80,000 for science and math.

At UBC, Robin said he will be studying science while majoring in computer sciences.

Robin said with the scholarship, he’s planning on having a career in machine learning or artificial intelligence.

The scholarship, Robin said, is about innovation, entrepreneurship and science, and his recent science-fair project was part of his scholarship application.

He said the project was on automating wildfire drones using machine learning and AI, and he was recently selected as a bronze medallist for the project at the Canada-Wide Science Fair.

READ ALSO: Rocket project launches Surrey student to Canada-Wide Science Fair award, May 21, 2021

Last year, Robin won the Intact Financial Climate Change Resilience Award at the nationwide Youth Science Canada online STEM Fair, as well as the BC Game Developers Innovation and Engineers and Geoscientists awards for the South Fraser region at the BC/Yukon Virtual Science Fair for the same project.

READ ALSO: Surrey student’s science fair project aimed at helping fight wildfires, July 24, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

EducationScholarships

Previous story
2020’s experiences inspire Youth Innovation Showcase submissions

Just Posted

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
Bear family last seen in Surrey likely crossed Fraser River after being ‘harrassed’ out of Pitt Meadows

Advocates ask Surrey residents to report sightings to RAPP line

A COVID-19 warning sign on the Surrey-Langley border. The PCR test has been the yardstick with which we’ve measured this pandemic, but what how does the PCR test work? (Photo: Malin Jordan)
High cases counts may not have justified ‘circuit breaker’

Cases went up, but an increased death rate didn’t follow

Robin Yadav, a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, is a 2021 Schulich Leader scholarship winner, valued at $80,000 over four years. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey student receives $80K Schulich Leader scholarship

Robin Yadav, a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, wants to major in computer sciences

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Surrey continues downward trend in weekly COVID-19 cases

BCCDC reporting 721 cases for the region for the week of May 16 to 22

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Trial resumes against Langley mother accused of murdering 7-year-old daughter

KerryAnn Lewis charged with first-degree murder after Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in her Langley apartment in 2018

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Okanagan chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

The individuals were detained for investigation when CFSEU officers located a loaded handgun on their persons Friday, May 21. (CFSEU)
Couple with Lower Mainland gang ties arrested in Richmond with loaded handgun

Officers recognized the male suspect exiting an establishment the night of May 21

Most Read