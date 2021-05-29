Surrey student receives $80K Schulich Leader scholarship

Robin Yadav, a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, wants to major in computer sciences

Robin Yadav, a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, is a 2021 Schulich Leader scholarship winner, valued at $80,000 over four years. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Robin Yadav is looking forward to starting at the University of British Columbia in the fall, and not just because it will be in-person learning.

The Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary is one of the recipients of the 2021 Schulich Leader scholarship. The scholarship is valued at $80,000 over four years of education.

“I’m really happy to have received this scholarship,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about the finances of paying for university, and I’m just glad that all of my hard work paid.”

There are up to 100 Schulich scholarships given out to high school students each year planning to go into undergraduate STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs at 20 partner universities across Canada. Half are valued at $100,000 for engineering scholarships and the other half are valued at $80,000 for science and math.

At UBC, Robin said he will be studying science while majoring in computer sciences.

Robin said with the scholarship, he’s planning on having a career in machine learning or artificial intelligence.

The scholarship, Robin said, is about innovation, entrepreneurship and science, and his recent science-fair project was part of his scholarship application.

He said the project was on automating wildfire drones using machine learning and AI, and he was recently selected as a bronze medallist for the project at the Canada-Wide Science Fair.

Last year, Robin won the Intact Financial Climate Change Resilience Award at the nationwide Youth Science Canada online STEM Fair, as well as the BC Game Developers Innovation and Engineers and Geoscientists awards for the South Fraser region at the BC/Yukon Virtual Science Fair for the same project.

