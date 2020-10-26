Nia Misiak. (submitted photo)

Nia Misiak. (submitted photo)

Surrey student given award for academic success despite health challenges

Nia Misiak says grant will help her pursue aspirations ‘and help others through similar experiences’

Nia Misiak of Surrey has been given Coast Capital Savings’ annual Beth Hutchinson Award as part its Standing Tall education program.

The awards give scholarships to students who have achieved academic success despite significant health challenges.

Award presenters say Misiak is “an exceptional student” who illustrates all that it means to be a recipient of the $5,000 Beth Hutchinson Award, named to honour past award recipient Beth Hutchinson, who lost her battle with cancer not long after her 2017 win.

Misiak currently attends the University of British Columbia to pursue science.

For her, it was severe scoliosis that challenged her ability to maintain her education.

“Following an experimental surgery, of which she was one of the first Canadians to receive, Misiak leaned into positivity and hard work, to successfully complete her secondary education and excel in her studies despite surgery and recovery,” according to a news release.

Through her time at Children’s Hospital, she realized she had a passion for helping others who find themselves in difficult situations.

“Despite going through a hard time, the silver lining was how much I learned during my hospital stay and many medical appointments,” Misiak says. “The professionals I met changed my life, and this grant will help me pursue my aspirations and help others through similar experiences.”

This fall, Coast Capital Savings is celebrating 61 youth across B.C. who have been awarded the credit union’s annual Standing Tall Education Awards.

“This $2,500 grant helps with costs associated to post-secondary education, setting it apart from the vast majority of education grants and scholarships that are based solely on academic performance,” says a news release. “The program, established in 2004, has supported almost 1,000 students fund their post-secondary studies with an investment of more than $2.5 million.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Just Posted

Not everybody lined up to vote on Saturday. In Surrey, 68,396 mail-in ballots still need to be counted for the final election tally. (Black Press Media)
North Surrey voters steer left, South Surrey voters steer right

Once again, it’s NDP orange in the city’s north end, Liberal red in the south

Peace Portal Alliance Church, at the corner of King George Boulevard and 152 Street, is the extreme-weather shelter for South Surrey for the upcoming season. It is to have 14 mats available nightly for those experiencing homelessness, regardless of weather conditions. (Tracy Holmes photo)
14 beds planned for South Surrey extreme-weather shelter

Webinar tonight to field questions, share info on Peace Portal Alliance Church refuge

Fraser Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Delta Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Outbreak over at Delta Hospital

In all, 45 cases of COVID-19 were identified and seven patients died during the outbreak

The Sunshine Band Club video posted to Youtube.
VIDEO: Surrey youth band shines light on ‘COVID blues,’ raises money for hospital

Virtual concert from Sunshine Band Club, established last March

Surrey firefighters attack a blaze in the attic of a large house in North Surrey late Monday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters tackle attic fire in North Surrey house

No injuries have been reported

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Graphic on promo material for Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland event.
Drive-through ‘Tech Wonderland’ coming to PNE site weeks before Christmas

Best Buy Canada-backed ‘holiday’ event to raise money for charity

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Crown says murder of seven-year-old in Langley was planned, deliberate

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis began Monday in New Westminster

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government photo)
Unnamed school in Fraser Health region closed due to COVID-19

Closure announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry during daily briefing

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Most Read