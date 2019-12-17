Surrey United soccer players with their “Bags of Hope” they’ve collected for donation. (submitted photo)

CHARITY

Surrey soccer club’s ‘Bags of Hope’ carry gifts for women and kids

The collected backpacks and bags symbolize the soccer tradition of carrying a team bag to games

Surrey-area soccer players filled more “Bags of Hope” for donation to local women and children in need.

For 2019, the Surrey United club initiative collected 250 bags for distribution this week.

They’re filled with clothes, toys, gifts, gift cards and other donated items, in backpacks and bags that symbolize the soccer tradition of carrying a team bag to games.

“The teams have been actively building their backpacks with (items) for families in need, and we intend to donate this to the Surrey YWCA women’s shelter,” said Farzana Harji, who helps co-ordinate the project.

The soccer club’s “Bags of Hope” drive first began two years ago with the collection of 17 bags, and has grown since then.

“Last year we did it again and got 96 bags,” Harji said. “People heard about it and the club really got involved. The girls SPL social team is doing an amazing job collecting bags.

She added: “It can be any backpack, not just soccer backpacks, and people can fill them with whatever they want, no restrictions, but we gave out a list of things that are needed. The main focus is single moms and their kids.”

