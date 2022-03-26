Surrey site to light up in purple for epilepsy awareness

Tower crane in Whalley to also light up

Surrey Civic Plaza will be lighting up in purple Saturday (March 26) as part of International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness. Pictured are some of the sites in B.C. that have lit up in previous years. (Photo: BC Epilepsy Society/Facebook)

Surrey Civic Plaza will be lighting up in purple Saturday (March 26) as part of International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness.

A release from the BC Epilepsy Society notes that along with civic plaza (by Surrey City Hall), a tower crane operated by Bluesky at University District will also be lighting up.

Epilepsy, according to the society, affects approximately one per cent of the population, “which means that there are over 50,000 people living with epilepsy in British Columbia.”

March is Epilepsy Month in Canada and one of the ways the society celebrates the month is through International Purple Day on March 26.

The society says it was founded in 2008 by then nine-year-old Cassidy Megan “to show people living with epilepsy in every community around the world that they are not alone and that they matter.”

On Purple Day, people and countries “all over the world wear purple and participate in events and activities dedicated to raising epilepsy awareness in their communities.”

In B.C., dozens of sites throughout the province are lighting up in honour of the day.

The society also notes that if you see a building or landmark in your neighborhood that lights up purple this year, to take a photo of it and email it to Sonia at sonia@bcepilepsy.com.

For more information, visit bcepilepsy.com.



