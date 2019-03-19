Surrey seniors the focus of Active Aging Resource Fair on Saturday

Third annual event brings workshops, entertainment and more to Guildford Recreation Centre

A fair focused on Surrey’s 55-plus population will be held in Guildford this weekend.

Admission is free at the third annual Active Aging Resource Fair, which encourages seniors “to live life to the fullest” on Saturday (March 23) at Guildford Recreation Centre, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The interactive event promises a series of workshops on a range of topics, including financial planning, health and wellness, fraud awareness, legal support and one led by Seniors Come Share Society.

Also featured is main-stage entertainment by Susan Skemp’s 50’s Hop Show, Pat Chessell Band and a zumba demonstration.

Brain health will be discussed by Avalon Tournier with Alzheimer Society of B.C., on the benefits of seniors staying mentally and socially active. Other workshops include Top Ten Scams with Better Business Bureau and Wills and Estates with Kane, Shannon & Weiler. For registration details, call 604-501-5100 or visit webreg.surrey.ca.

Sahra-Lea Tosdevine-Tataryn, project manager for Surrey’s Age-Friendly Strategy for Seniors, calls the fair “an excellent collaboration with local community businesses to offer programs and services that benefit seniors in Surrey, in a friendly and warm environment.”

Such events ensure our seniors “are supported, engaged and educated on the topics that matter to them,” she added.

“It is also a fun way to bring our senior community together for an afternoon of entertainment and fun,” Tosdevine-Tataryn said in a release.

On Saturday morning, the first 150 seniors through the door will receive a gift bag and a chance to win door prizes, at 15105 105th Ave., Surrey.

Surrey’s Age-Friendly Strategy for Seniors is a framework that aims to ensure seniors, families and caregivers are supported through advocacy, policy, partnering and service delivery.

“Through successful collaborations with partners and organizations, the City of Surrey offers educational opportunities to gain further knowledge and resources that will support seniors, caregivers and families with the tools to remain healthy, active, independent and engaged in the community,” stated a city-issued release on Monday.

• RELATED STORIES:

Surrey approves 75% discount on senior rec passes, drop-in admission.

Seniors ‘thirsting’ for medicinal-cannabis info, says presenter.