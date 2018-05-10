Surrey senior deals with Dragons

Norm Bradley says ‘den’ experience was ‘one-in-a-lifetime’

Surrey senior Norm Bradley can’t disclose the finer details of what happened for him last month when he faced Canada’s “Dragons” in their Toronto studio.

But the tidbits he did share about the April 26 experience leave no doubt he left the studio feeling optimistic.

“I can say I made a deal, I just can’t say with who,” Bradley told Peace Arch News last week.

Bradley, 71, was asked to audition after presenting his solution for summer footwear for those who use orthotics: a line he developed that has a velcro-sealed pocket in the sole specifically for personal orthotics.

The Cabo Comfort footwear is already available online, and has been gaining interest, Bradley told PAN in an earlier interview. He had hoped the Dragons could help him take his business to the next level.

He described the experience as “a one-in-a-lifetime.” He expects the episode featuring him to air in September.

 

Surrey senior Norm Bradley in filmed during his appearance in the Dragons’ Den. Contributed photo

