Surrey School District offices. (File photo)

Surrey school district wants you to tell them how to communicate

Online survey part of a comprehensive review of district’s communication techniques

The Surrey School District is nearing the end of a review of its communication techniques, and wants to hear from parents and students.

“With so many options to communicate these days, Surrey Schools wants to know if parents, staff and students are getting the information they need, when they need it and in the way that works best for them,” reads a post on the district’s website.

The review intends to “ensure we are communicating with you effectively and efficiently,” it adds. “A critical part of the review is our online survey so we can hear directly from you what works well and what doesn’t.”

The anonymous online survey is open at surreyschools.ca until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 28, and the results will guide the district in making changes to communicate more effectively.

District spokesman Doug Strachan said in the 15 years he’s worked with Surrey Schools, this is the first comprehensive review of its communication techniques.

“We had seen a change in the nature of parent communication as well as staff communication over that time with the use of technology,” he explained. “We were really quite overdue to take a look at how we’re communicating and what tools parents, particularly, prefer. There’s a variety of online tools, and apps, available to parents.”

While the district has its School Link app, school websites and emails to parents, Strachan said “some schools have different apps that they use for parents and student committees, so they’re the best people to tell us what’s most effective in reaching them, not just effective but also not annoying, not doubling up in too many places.”

Strachan said the district has been working with a consultant in doing an audit of its communications both internally, and externally.

“We’ve met with and had focus groups and interviews with everybody from the superintendent to the president of our District Parents Advisory Council, with trustees, with PACs and staff and that helps inform the survey and now, this (survey) is kind of the final stage to get direct input from as many people as we can.”

The roughly 15-minute survey is also open to the community outside of schools. Once the survey is completed, respondents can enter a draw to win an iPad.

Click here to take the survey.

Previous story
Effort underway to replace aging White Rock Elementary playground

Just Posted

Local mom makes huge donations of breast milk

North Delta mommy has donated roughly 25 four-litre jugs of her breast milk to babies in need

Surrey school district wants you to tell them how to communicate

Online survey part of a comprehensive review of district’s communication techniques

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault since Sunday

It is the third sexual assault reported this week in Surrey

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Delta to expect high flows, little flooding in coming weeks

The emergency operations centre will remain open, however no flooding is expected in Delta

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Man airlifted to hospital following mushroom farm stabbing

Abbotsford Police speaking with two men from the scene

Most Read