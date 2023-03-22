(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Surrey school district seeks student art exploring mental health

New website to launch for students, parents to access mental health supports

Students from across the Surrey school district are encouraged to submit original artwork that illustrates positive mental health and well-being to be used for a new district website.

READ MORE: ‘Under high pressure’: South Surrey students organize Mental Health Day

The new website, which was announced in a press release by the district on Monday (March 20),“will provide free wellness resources for students and families.”

“We want to see what positive mental health and well-being means to students and celebrate that by showcasing it alongside our resources,” said Selma Smith, director of instruction for Continuous Learning at School District No. 36.

“For many, art is not only a positive reminder of the world around us, but also a beneficial outlet that can help others find comfort during difficult times.”

Creative interpretations of what positive mental health looks like will be chosen. They will be showcased on Surrey Schools’ website to make users of the website feel welcome, the district states. Making the decision to find resources for oneself as a student, or as an adult for one’s child can be difficult, so the artwork will create a more encouraging atmosphere, they add.

Students can submit a photograph that fits the theme, produce original artwork digitally or take a photo of their physical artwork to attach it to the online form.

“Submissions should reflect positive mental health, convey a sense of social, emotional and physical well-being, and be high enough resolution for use online. Students may also use works that feature nature, which can be a source of relief and positivity for some,” reads the release.

The online submission form, available at sd36.ca/wllbng23 with a deadline of April 15, will require students to fill in their information and submit their work online. Younger students will need the help of a parent or guardian for the form.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental healthstudentsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hospital foundation scholarships available for Delta students

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Surrey school district seeks student art exploring mental health

Kids in the U-12 age group participate in drills at Cloverdale Athletic Park a few years ago. Surrey United’s Jeff Clarke is raising awareness about the lack of available turf fields to play soccer on around the city. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Concerns raised over lack of turf playing fields in Surrey

About 20 fiddle students perform in a St. Paddy’s Day flash mob at the Museum of Surrey March 17. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Fiddle flash mob takes over museum in Cloverdale

Portrait of Nirmal Singh Gill, slain by skinheads in Surrey in 1998. (Screen shot from Imtiaz Popat’s film, Hate Can Kill)
Film honours Surrey Sikh caretaker slain by skinheads in 1998