Surrey Santa Parade of Lights will shine Dec. 4, 2022

Four decorated trucks are seen on 176th Street Dec. 5. The Cloverdale BIA replaced the Surrey Santa Parade of Lights this year with a “static parade.” The regular parade was cancelled for the second year in a row. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti) People mill about at the Phoenix Society booth Dec. 5 on 176th Street. The Cloverdale BIA replaced the Surrey Santa Parade of Lights this year with a “static parade” that incorporated four floats and a large donation drive for local charities. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)

The Cloverdale BIA has already set the date for the 2022 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights.

Paul Orazietti, the BIA’s executive director announced via Twitter that next year’s event will take place Dec. 4, 2022.

“This event is large in scale and requires months of planning and fundraising, which we will start much earlier, barring any other natural disasters,” explained Orazietti.

He said proper planning of the parade will start in March 2022.

After the original parade was cancelled, Orazietti still figured out a way to keep the charity aspect of the parade alive. He set up an event Dec. 5 that focused on local charities.

There were four “floats” as four decorated trucks were parked along 176th Street.

Orazietti said the “static parade” was a success as the event garnered a lot of donations for charity.

“(It) was more of a Toy Drive and we filled four boxes, plus the Cloverdale BIA has made a donation of $2,500 for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program,” he said. “A donation of $1,000 was made to the Phoenix Society, and a last donation was made to the BC Vintage Truck Museum of $1,500.”

Thank you #BCVintageTruckMuseum for the old fashioned floats yesterday and now its time to start planning for the return of the Santa Parade on Sun. Dec. 4, 2022 @CityofSurrey @CloverdaleRodeo @cloverdalereporter @CloverdaleBC1 @CloverdaleCOC @Clovrdalebia pic.twitter.com/cmpLe8y5W8 — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) December 6, 2021

During the one-day event on Dec. 5, the BIA also gave away two packs of family passes to the Lumagica light event on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

“Jill Hill and Rick Gill are winners…. They made donations to CCK and their names were pulled in a draw.”

Orazietti is looking forward to getting back to hosting the parade again after a two-year hiatus.

He said the money saved this year on the parade will make next year’s parade the biggest and best ever.

“We are extremely proud of the Surrey Santa Parade in Cloverdale/Surrey and how it has grown to be one of the premier Santa parades in the province,” he said.

“Interest is very strong from various participants and we plan to make this a more meaningful event that helps out local charities.”



