Skating at Fry’s Corner, December 1961. (Courtesy of the City of Surrey Archives / 1784c)

Surrey residents invited to share treasured memories at upcoming ‘memory social’

Surrey Historical Society hosting final get-together at Museum of Surrey on May 19

The Surrey Historical Society’s final “memory social” will take place at the Museum of Surrey this Sunday, May 19.

The Surrey Historical Society (SHS) is asking pioneers and their descendants to meet and share their life stories in a relaxed atmosphere. Society members have been working with neighbourhood history clubs and senior’s organizations since fall of 2018 to collect and record these stories, and note their significance within Surrey’s cultural and historical heritage.

This is the last of a series of events that have been hosted throughout Surrey and White Rock.

SHS members will also accept artifacts, such as letters and photos, for curation by the City of Surrey Archives and Museum of Surrey.

The Sunday, May 19 event will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave).

For more information, call 778-593-9989 or visit the society’s website, surreyhistory.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend
Next story
Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary honours the ‘notorious’ work of 60-year member

Just Posted

VIDEO: Flash mob celebrates 60th anniversary of Surrey Association for Community Living

SACL has provided services for individuals with developmental disabilities for decades

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

UPDATE: ‘Hold and secure’ lifted at two North Delta schools

Gray Elementary and Sands Secondary were in “hold and secure” while DPD searched for ‘suspicious person’

Lady Alexandra developer takes City of White Rock to court

Petition to the court asks for a number of bylaws to be quashed

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to motorcycle crash in Hope

Incident happened at the corner of Old Hope Princeton Road and Water Avenue

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

North Delta happenings: week of May 16

Events and community listings for North Delta

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

BC Ferries adds fuel surcharge

On average fares to rise 1.5 per cent on most routes starting June 1

Most Read