Surrey residents invited to share treasured memories at upcoming ‘memory social’

Surrey Historical Society hosting final get-together at Museum of Surrey on May 19

Skating at Fry’s Corner, December 1961. (Courtesy of the City of Surrey Archives / 1784c)

The Surrey Historical Society’s final “memory social” will take place at the Museum of Surrey this Sunday, May 19.

The Surrey Historical Society (SHS) is asking pioneers and their descendants to meet and share their life stories in a relaxed atmosphere. Society members have been working with neighbourhood history clubs and senior’s organizations since fall of 2018 to collect and record these stories, and note their significance within Surrey’s cultural and historical heritage.

This is the last of a series of events that have been hosted throughout Surrey and White Rock.

SHS members will also accept artifacts, such as letters and photos, for curation by the City of Surrey Archives and Museum of Surrey.

The Sunday, May 19 event will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave).

For more information, call 778-593-9989 or visit the society’s website, surreyhistory.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter