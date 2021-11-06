Surrey resident celebrates 100th birthday

Joyce Dutton had a day of balloons, entertainment, cake and champagne

Joyce Dutton celebrated her 100th birthday in style this week.

Dutton, a resident at Imperial Place Retirement Residence in Surrey, celebrated with a day full of balloons, an entertainer singing her favourite crooner songs, cake and champagne.

Some of her family from Kelowna were also able to help celebrate Dutton’s special day.

When asked how she felt about turning 100, Dutton said, “All she ever wanted to do was to live to 93, so she could say she finally beat her Dad at something.”

A loved and special resident at Imperial Palace, organizers said they were honoured to have been able to share the special occasion with Dutton.



