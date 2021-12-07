Surrey RCMP plan ‘Pack the police car’ blitz

Surrey RCMP are holding a one-day ‘pack the police car’ blitz on Friday, Dec. 10. (Surrey RCMP photo) Surrey RCMP are holding a one-day ‘pack the police car’ blitz on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. At a previous event, volunteer D’Arcy Nelson and Const. Luke Armstrong sort through donations collected outside the South Point Save-On-Foods. (Aaron Hinks file photo) Surrey RCMP are holding a one-day ‘pack the police car’ blitz on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. At a previous event, Const. Mick Gill and volunteer Cheryl Reid chat with a shopper at Thrifty Foods in Morgan Crossing. (File photo) A Surrey RCMP officer during a previous Pack the Police Car event in Surrey. (Contributed file photo)

Surrey RCMP’s Pack the Police Car campaign, in support of Surrey Food Banks, returns Friday (Dec. 10) to three of the city’s neighbourhoods.

The one-day blitz – aimed at collecting much-needed cash, food and gift cards for those who may be struggling this holiday season – gets underway at 4 p.m. at locations in South Surrey, Clayton Heights and Newton.

“After a brief hiatus in 2020, we are back and ready to fill the police car with much needed donations for residents in our community,” a news release states.

Organizations to benefit from the efforts are Surrey Food Bank, Sources Food Bank and the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program.

Mounties and volunteers will be on hand at the South Point Save-on-Foods, 3033 King George Blvd. from 4-8 p.m., at the 18710 Fraser Hwy. Save-on-Foods from 4-7 p.m. and at the 7320 King George Blvd. Save-on-Foods from 4-8 p.m.

Police are optimistic the community will respond as positively as they have in the past.

“The community has always opened their hearts and wallets to support those in need by filling up the police car,” Insp. Harm Dosange, community support and safety officer, said in the release.

“For more than 10 years, we’ve collected tons of food and thousands of cash donations for our local food banks. We encourage anyone who can join us to come together and help make this happen.”

Local food banks accept donations year-round including gift cards, cash and non-perishable food items. The most needed items are canned protein (fish & meat), canned fruit and vegetables, meals in a tin (pork n’ beans, stew or chilli), whole grain rice, pasta and pasta sauce, healthy canned soups and baby formula (large cans).

