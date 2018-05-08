Surrey RCMP open house kicks off Police Week this Saturday

Annual event welcomes Air 1 helicopter, ERT and more to squad’s main detachment, starting at noon

People line up to take a closer look at the Air 1 police helicopter at the Surrey RCMP open house in 2013. (File photo: Gord Goble)

Surrey RCMP kicks off Police Week with its annual open house this weekend.

The annual event, which features the Air 1 helicopter, the Emergency Response Team and more, will take place Saturday (May 12) at the squad’s main detachment, 14355 57th Ave., from noon to 3 p.m.

The family-friendly open house offers a peek behind the scenes of local policing, with RCMP vehicles and equipment on hand, along with police dogs, kids “watch briefings,” the explosive disposal unit, career/volunteer info, the dive team, Red Serge photos and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

“Opening our doors to the public gives us a chance to educate residents about the vast array of services and programs we provide as well as the efforts of our partners to make the City of Surrey a safer community,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko. “This event is a highlight for us and we encourage everyone to attend and bring their curious questions about policing with them. We look forward to meeting you.”

Event attendees are encouraged to “dress for comfort” and the weather, as many of the activities and displays will be held outside.

Police Week is marked in Canada from May 13 to 19.