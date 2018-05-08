People line up to take a closer look at the Air 1 police helicopter at the Surrey RCMP open house in 2013. (File photo: Gord Goble)

Surrey RCMP open house kicks off Police Week this Saturday

Annual event welcomes Air 1 helicopter, ERT and more to squad’s main detachment, starting at noon

Surrey RCMP kicks off Police Week with its annual open house this weekend.

The annual event, which features the Air 1 helicopter, the Emergency Response Team and more, will take place Saturday (May 12) at the squad’s main detachment, 14355 57th Ave., from noon to 3 p.m.

The family-friendly open house offers a peek behind the scenes of local policing, with RCMP vehicles and equipment on hand, along with police dogs, kids “watch briefings,” the explosive disposal unit, career/volunteer info, the dive team, Red Serge photos and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

• SLIDESHOW: Surrey RCMP welcome public to open house, from 2017.

“Opening our doors to the public gives us a chance to educate residents about the vast array of services and programs we provide as well as the efforts of our partners to make the City of Surrey a safer community,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko. “This event is a highlight for us and we encourage everyone to attend and bring their curious questions about policing with them. We look forward to meeting you.”

Event attendees are encouraged to “dress for comfort” and the weather, as many of the activities and displays will be held outside.

Police Week is marked in Canada from May 13 to 19.

Previous story
South Surrey rescue farm welcomes baby

Just Posted

Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world’s best competitors have been invited to this year’s roughstock rodeo

Two people charged after man shot in Surrey early Sunday morning

RCMP say police helicopter track down suspect vehicle seen leaving scene in Guildford

Police watchdog called after woman found unresponsive in Surrey cell

IIO investigating, woman ‘unlikely to survive’

Surrey RCMP open house kicks off Police Week this Saturday

Annual event welcomes Air 1 helicopter, ERT and more to squad’s main detachment, starting at noon

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP arrest ‘indecent acts suspect’

A man was allegedly seen walking with his genitals exposed and appeared to masturbate in Guildford Heights Park

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

Possible shooting at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

A former Saanich mayor has reported possible gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal in Nanaimo

Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Story of triumph for one Chilliwack youth

Youth treatment centre for substance use disorders is going to make a difference

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study

A new report by the Fraser Institute suggests Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Most Read

  • Surrey RCMP open house kicks off Police Week this Saturday

    Annual event welcomes Air 1 helicopter, ERT and more to squad’s main detachment, starting at noon