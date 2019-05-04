Surrey RCMP put a call out to the public to help identify “Mr. Brar” (second from left) who waited in line at the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade to have the “honour” of just standing with the Mounties.

Surrey RCMP give framed photo to man from Vaisakhi parade

Social media call out helps identify man who waited in line for the ‘honour’ of standing with Mounties

After a call out to the public during the week, Surrey RCMP finally identified the man who posed for a photo with two Mounties at the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade on April 20.

On April 21, A. Takhar (@amdtakhar) posted on Twitter that the man “waited nearly 20 minutes in line” for a photo with the two officers during the festivities.

“He told me he didn’t have a camera. He just wanted the honour of standing alongside two @SurreyRCMP members,” the tweet reads, adding that they wanted to share the picture “as a reminder that a simple photo pop can mean so much.”

By April 29, Surrey RCMP got wind of the post and tweeted that the detachment would “love” to present the man with a copy of the photo.

With 275 retweets and 180 shares on Facebook, Surrey RCMP had identified the man by the following day and said he would be visiting the detachment soon to receive a copy of the picture.

It was on Friday that the man – only identified as Mr. Brar by Surrey RCMP – got to visit the detachment and meet once again with the officers.

“Thanks to all who made this moment a reality & demonstrated how social media can be a force of good,” Surrey RCMP said in a tweet.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Sheep to shawl wars at Museum of Surrey

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 26 to May 3

Remembering Travis Selje, RCMP investigate alleged kidnapping attempt and more

Surrey RCMP give framed photo to man from Vaisakhi parade

Social media call out helps identify man who waited in line for the ‘honour’ of standing with Mounties

Surrey family takes part in Canucks Autism Network’s ‘airport rehearsal’ at YVR

Tour gives individuals, families a feel for the process of travelling

Helicopter, dogs and dunk tank for cops at another Surrey RCMP open house this month

Annual event held to mark National Police Week

Terry Fox run in need of organizer for Surrey neighbourhood

National run day is Sept. 15

VIDEO: Sheep to shawl wars at Museum of Surrey

Langley, White Rock and Vancouver spinning and weaving teams engaged in a complete sheep to shawl competition.

At one killed in plane crash near Smithers

A distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

Fraser Valley city’s buses breach human rights by not calling out stops: audit

BC Transit hasn’t yet set date for implementation of automatic ride-calling technology

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

VIDEO: Giants take lead in east-west rivalry of WHL final series

In Game 1 of the championships, Vancouver take the game 5-4 in Prince Albert, Sask.

Most Read