Surrey RCMP give framed photo to man from Vaisakhi parade

Social media call out helps identify man who waited in line for the ‘honour’ of standing with Mounties

Surrey RCMP put a call out to the public to help identify “Mr. Brar” (second from left) who waited in line at the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade to have the “honour” of just standing with the Mounties.

After a call out to the public during the week, Surrey RCMP finally identified the man who posed for a photo with two Mounties at the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade on April 20.

On April 21, A. Takhar (@amdtakhar) posted on Twitter that the man “waited nearly 20 minutes in line” for a photo with the two officers during the festivities.

“He told me he didn’t have a camera. He just wanted the honour of standing alongside two @SurreyRCMP members,” the tweet reads, adding that they wanted to share the picture “as a reminder that a simple photo pop can mean so much.”

This gentlemen waited nearly 20 minutes in line yesterday & when his turn came, he told me he didn’t have a camera. He just wanted the honour of standing alongside two @SurreyRCMP members. I’m sharing his picture as a reminder that a simple photo opp can mean so much. pic.twitter.com/WHk66T0f0V — A. Takhar (@amdtakhar) April 21, 2019

By April 29, Surrey RCMP got wind of the post and tweeted that the detachment would “love” to present the man with a copy of the photo.

With 275 retweets and 180 shares on Facebook, Surrey RCMP had identified the man by the following day and said he would be visiting the detachment soon to receive a copy of the picture.

Good news – the gentleman in this photo has been identified! He'll be visiting our detachment soon to proudly receive a copy of his photo with our officers. Thanks to everyone for their assistance. https://t.co/hBrOESAXTw — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) April 30, 2019

It was on Friday that the man – only identified as Mr. Brar by Surrey RCMP – got to visit the detachment and meet once again with the officers.

“Thanks to all who made this moment a reality & demonstrated how social media can be a force of good,” Surrey RCMP said in a tweet.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

