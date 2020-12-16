Surrey RCMP collect $1,700, 900 toys for annual drive in memory of Keian Blundell

Surrey RCMP officers packing up gifts to deliver to BC Children’s Hospital as part of the 2020 Keian’s Toy Drive. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)

Surrey RCMP say the 2020 Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive was a “great success.”

Between Nov. 12 and Dec. 11, Surrey RCMP collected 903 new, unwrapped toys and $1,770 in cash, according to a release from the detachment on Wednesday (Dec. 16).

On Dec. 15, Constable Marke Peterse, and his team with the Community Response Unit, delivered the donations to BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

The toy drive is in memory of Keian Blundell.

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive began in 2012 when Keian Blundell, who had T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was just five years old.

Keian passed away from leukemia in 2014.

Santa’s elves were busy packing up the gifts to deliver to the @BCChildrensHosp today. Thank you so much to all who contributed to Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive. pic.twitter.com/s9vBw2ubbv — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) December 15, 2020

COVID-19 restrictions limited the RCMP’s usual fundraising activities, so officers and employees “stepped up their personal fundraising goals this year,” reads the release.

“Some of them even got a bit competitive – in our Guildford/Fleetwood district office, a table was set up labelled by Watch to see which group could bring in the most toys. Our B watch earned this year’s bragging rights, but the real reward is seeing the cheer we deliver collectively to sick kids and their families.”

Peterse said it’s “always so great to see what we can achieve together.”

“Seeing the pile of toys grow at our offices helped increase our own holiday spirit,” he said.

