Surrey RCMP aiming to raise $7,500 through ‘Polar Plunge’

Chilly event at Crescent Beach – and across B.C. – benefits Special Olympics BC

Team Surrey RCMP is gearing up for the 2023 Polar Plunge, with a goal of raising $7,500 for Special Olympics BC. (Contributed file photo)

Surrey RCMP officers and staff are once again preparing for an icy dip in the waters off Crescent Beach in support of Special Olympics athletes.

According to a news release, fundraising for the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC is underway.

Team Surrey RCMP is gearing up to brave the waves on Feb. 25.

“We are proud to take the plunge in support of life-changing and empowering programs for Special Olympics athletes in BC,” Supt. Aaron Paradis, Community Services Officer, said in the release.

“We know these programs provide critical opportunities for social connection and physical activity in a safe and inclusive way.”

Funds raised will help support sport, youth and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The Polar Plunge initiative is especially important this year, the release notes, “as we hope to help Special Olympics BC continue to rebuild their essential programming which was impacted by the pandemic.”

Surrey-based athlete Susan Wang, an alpine skier, said competing is “always so special, because I get to be who I am and I don’t have to pretend.”

“It builds my confidence to talk to people and it’s always really special to me. Everyone is so supportive.”

Team Surrey RCMP is aiming to raise $7,500 this year. To donate online, visit www.specialolympics.ca/polar-plunge-special-olympics-bc

Other plunge events are being held between Feb. 18 and March 5. Participating communities include Abbotsford, Vancouver, Kamloops and Saanich.

For more information, visit specialolympics.ca

