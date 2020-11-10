Surrey pub’s toy drive aims to make kids smile during Christmas hit by COVID

One pub in Surrey is collecting toys for kids in need this Christmas.

A toy drive was recently launched at Newton’s White Hart Public Hart with a goal of donating to five or six families – or more, if donations start to pile up inside the pub.

“We aim to have all of the toys donated by Dec. 12 so we can wrap them and have them delivered on the 15th/16th,” pub operator George Hart told the Now-Leader.

“Our AGM (assistant general manager) Ashley built the toy box for the gifts but it’s almost full, so she will be making more toy boxes to receive donations,” Hart added. “She has been a big part of organizing the toy drive and organizing the tracing of everything.”

Toy drive sponsor Red Truck Beer Company will gift a beer to anyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy, Hart said.

“For choosing the families we have asked our community to let us know if there’s anyone they know, so we can help,” Hart noted.

“COVID has been a huge strain on a lot of people, both financially and on their mental health, so we decided that this year we will try relieve some of the burden. So far we have received quite a big outpour of support and donations to the event from our regulars and other costumers.”

The White Hart is a stage for live music at 8593 132nd St., Surrey, in the old Hook & Ladder space.

Elsewhere, Surrey Christmas Bureau is setting up its annual Toy Depot at 13853 104th Ave., the former Funky Monkey play centre.

On Oct. 22, the organization said it urgently needed a new site for its toy depot, after thieves ruined the former Stardust rollerskating building on City Parkway. The damage was discovered just before the Christmas Bureau was set to move in, for November and December, and Fabricana stepped up with the 104th Avenue site donation just days later.

At Guildford Town Centre, this year’s Toy Mountain charity drive will not involve a mountain of toys.

Instead, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, shoppers can add on a donation to a gift-card purchase and mall operators will match the donation, up to $5,000.

“Guildford Town Centre has been a proud supporter of CTV’s Toy Mountain for the past 7 years,” says a post on the mall’s website. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to build a mountain of toys this year. We’ll miss seeing you at the centre with your toys, but we hope to count on your continued support.… We look forward to continuing to help bring smiles to families faces in need this holiday season.”

