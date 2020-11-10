White Hart Public House operator George Hart. (submitted photo)

White Hart Public House operator George Hart. (submitted photo)

Surrey pub’s toy drive aims to make kids smile during Christmas hit by COVID

Elsewhere, Surrey Christmas Bureau sets up shop on 104th Avenue

One pub in Surrey is collecting toys for kids in need this Christmas.

A toy drive was recently launched at Newton’s White Hart Public Hart with a goal of donating to five or six families – or more, if donations start to pile up inside the pub.

“We aim to have all of the toys donated by Dec. 12 so we can wrap them and have them delivered on the 15th/16th,” pub operator George Hart told the Now-Leader.

“Our AGM (assistant general manager) Ashley built the toy box for the gifts but it’s almost full, so she will be making more toy boxes to receive donations,” Hart added. “She has been a big part of organizing the toy drive and organizing the tracing of everything.”

Toy drive sponsor Red Truck Beer Company will gift a beer to anyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy, Hart said.

“For choosing the families we have asked our community to let us know if there’s anyone they know, so we can help,” Hart noted.

“COVID has been a huge strain on a lot of people, both financially and on their mental health, so we decided that this year we will try relieve some of the burden. So far we have received quite a big outpour of support and donations to the event from our regulars and other costumers.”

The White Hart is a stage for live music at 8593 132nd St., Surrey, in the old Hook & Ladder space.

• RELATED STORY, from June 2020: Surrey pub welcomes bands back.

Elsewhere, Surrey Christmas Bureau is setting up its annual Toy Depot at 13853 104th Ave., the former Funky Monkey play centre.

On Oct. 22, the organization said it urgently needed a new site for its toy depot, after thieves ruined the former Stardust rollerskating building on City Parkway. The damage was discovered just before the Christmas Bureau was set to move in, for November and December, and Fabricana stepped up with the 104th Avenue site donation just days later.

At Guildford Town Centre, this year’s Toy Mountain charity drive will not involve a mountain of toys.

Instead, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, shoppers can add on a donation to a gift-card purchase and mall operators will match the donation, up to $5,000.

“Guildford Town Centre has been a proud supporter of CTV’s Toy Mountain for the past 7 years,” says a post on the mall’s website. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to build a mountain of toys this year. We’ll miss seeing you at the centre with your toys, but we hope to count on your continued support.… We look forward to continuing to help bring smiles to families faces in need this holiday season.”

• RELATED STORY: Santa Claus is coming to Town Centre in Surrey for ‘socially distanced’ visits.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

charityCharity and DonationsChristmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cadets clean Langley Cenotaph and Cloverdale Cenotaph

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey moving ahead with SCDC transfer to in-house

Councillor Allison Patton ‘very sure’ city won’t be selling off lands

tease
Surrey pub’s toy drive aims to make kids smile during Christmas hit by COVID

Elsewhere, Surrey Christmas Bureau sets up shop on 104th Avenue

Surrey’s equipment includes 23 tandem dump trucks, two city graders, two “hired” graders and 29 one-ton trucks. All are equipped with plows and all the trucks are sanders. (File photo)
Surrey ‘reasonably’ ready to tackle snow, icy roads this winter

This is as the city braces for La Nina winter conditions

Three of the attendees at SFU’s 2019 Diwali Gala at Surrey’s Crown Palace Banquet Hall. No such large gatherings are planned this year for Diwali, which is on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (File photo: facebook.com/simonfraseruniversity)
‘Don’t gather to celebrate Diwali,’ Surrey mayor, business group urge

‘Festival of Light’ is traditionally celebrated for five days, this year starting Saturday, Nov. 14

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
South Surrey company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production next month

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying supect(s) at hotel and gas station

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink to test antimicrobial coating on buses, SkyTrain to prevent COVID spread

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Most British Columbians are unaware of WWII battles fought on our own shores

Remembrance Day research shows Canadians know more about European WWII battles than attacks closer to home

Most Read