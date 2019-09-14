Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group raises funds

Volunteers barbecue at the annual Surrey Prostate Support Group fundraiser at Choices Market in South Surrey Saturday (Sept. 14). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group’s annual fundraiser is aiming to raise around $1,500.

The annual barbecue, at Choices Market (3248 King George Blvd.), is on until 2 p.m.

Along with the barbecue are about 30 prize raffles from local merchants. Prizes range in price from $20 to $100.

Funds raised at the barbecue, according to support group chair Bob Tomyk, go toward covering costs such as office supplies, audio and visual equipment, library of books and videos and promotional supplies. In a release, it says the group is hoping to replace its 15-year-old laptop and projector.

The Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group covers Surrey, Delta, Langley and now White Rock.

There is also live music, organized by ST Rock, throughout the day.

ST Rock said the musicians volunteer their time every year because everyone has at some point been deeply affected by prostate cancer, or cancer in general.



