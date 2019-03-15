Walnut Road Elementary School principal John Horstead kisses Jack the pig after making a deal with students that he would kiss a pig if the students raised $5,000 in the Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser for the Heart & Stroke Foundation. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Walnut Road Elementary

Surrey principal kisses pig as part of deal to students

Students had to hit a fundraising goal of $5K with Jump Rope for Heart initiative

Walnut Road Elementary principal John Horstead had to kiss a pig, not once, but twice as part of a deal with his students.

“Our school is so big, so we have to run two assemblies. I figured I’d have to do it twice,” Horstead told the Now-Leader.

Horstead said the deal with the students started as an incentive for the children to hit a fundraising goal of $5,000 for the Jump Rope for Heart initiative for the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

“As an incentive for the kids to fundraise, I said I would kiss a pig. This was determined by our kindergarten class who said it’s the year of the pig, and I said, ‘I’ll kiss a pig if you can do it.’”

Students in kindergarten to Grade 7 raised $6,580.50.

While Horstead joked that he had been preparing all morning to kiss a pig, he added that he was “really excited, as crazy as that sounds.”

“I want to give the kids something that they can remember. they may not remember that wonderful grammar lesson they got, but they might remember the time they saw their principal kiss a pig.”

Horstead said he had been getting “funny” reactions from the students.

“Some are absolutely mortified that I’ve got to do it, and others are excited beyond measure.”

As students filed into the gym, they could be heard chanting, “Kiss a pig.”

Jack, a mix between a pot belly big and a mini juliana, came sauntering out onto the stage. But when it came time for Horstead to kiss Jack, the pig got a bit snippy, and Horstead instead had to kiss Jack’s forehead.

Meanwhile, the assemblies weren’t just for Horstead to kiss the pig.

One student presented representatives with the Heart & Stroke Foundation with a cheque. Of the $6,580.50 raised, five-year-old Georgia Spindor raised $1,125.

Georgia said she raised the money through friends, families and neighbours. She said she brought a clipboard, prepared a speech and brought along a video of herself skipping when asking people for donations.

Asked if there was someone close to her that made her want to raise the money, Georgia said she likes to help people but the prizes for raising certain funds helped.

Next year, Georgia said she plans to help her younger brother raise money for the fundraiser.

Walnut Road Elementary School principal John Horstead kisses Jack the pig after making a deal with students that he would kiss a pig if the students raised $5,000 in the Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser for the Heart & Stroke Foundation. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Jack the pig surprised students at Walnut Road Elementary School Friday (March 15). Principal John Horstead made a deal with students that if they surpassed the $5,000-goal for Jump Rope for Heart for the Heart & Stroke Foundation, he would kiss a pig. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Five-year-old Georgia Spindor, who raised more than $1,000 of the total $6,580.50 for Jump Rope for Heart for the Heart & Stroke Foundation helped present the cheque to Tara Alexander, left, and Su Brock. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

