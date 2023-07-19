Martin Rooney, left, Don Crowe, Crema Crema, and Rob Loewen pose for a photo at Surrey Pride's tent at Pride day at the Canada Cup at Softball City in Surrey on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey Pride Society centre stage at Canada Cup Friday

Canada Cup hosted a Pride day in partnership with Surrey Pride Society

Canada Cup hosted a Pride Day event on Friday (July 14) at Softball City in Surrey.

The Pride flag also flew throughout the tournament on Diamond One.

The event was deeply personal for a woman known in the Rainbow community as Aunt Crema, who was an openly gay ball player in the late 1970s. She told the Now-Leader that her coaches had meetings to see if she should be on the team or not.

“Because I was too out gay,” Crema said.

With tears in her eyes, she talked about the impact of having Pride Day at Softball City.

“It’s just amazing, absolutely amazing and very proud to be here and proud of Canada Cup and Softball City.”

If you were outed for being gay in the 1970s and 1980s, you could not play for Team Canada, said Martin Rooney, Surrey Pride president.

“So what’s happening today, even though it’s a presence, is such an important move forward,” said Rooney.

This is the first time in 30 years that Canada Cup has hosted Pride Day at Softball City, said Rooney. He added that Mayor Brenda Locke’s decision to fly the Pride flag at city hall the week of the Pride festival, has created a “perceptional change in the city.”

Surrey Pride Society was the featured Pride organization at the event.

“This partnership has elevated the status of that rainbow community to being equal,” Rooney said.

It is important to create a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment, stated Greg Timm, Chair of the Canadian Amateur Sport Society and the Canada Cup, in an email to the Now-Leader.

“By partnering with the Surrey Pride Society, we aim to amplify the message of inclusion, ensuring that athletes, coaches, and spectators feel a sense of belonging and acceptance throughout the Canada Cup,” stated Timm.

Before the Canada- Japan game, members of Surrey Pride and the community walked Surrey Pride’s massive flag to centre field.

Surrey Pride’s large Pride flag is displayed at centre field before the Canada-Japan game on Pride day at the Canada Cup on Friday (July 14) at Softball City in South Surrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey Pride’s 20’ x 30’ flag was also featured during the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 10th Anniversary Pride match vs. Seattle Sounders.

