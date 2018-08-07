Surrey Police Officer of the Year finalists named

Surrey Board of Trade to host 22nd annual awards at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on Oct. 4

Guests strike a pose during a past Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards event at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford. (File photo)

SURREY — The Surrey Board of Trade has revealed this year’s finalists for the 22nd annual Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards.

The annual awards are given out to Surrey RCMP members, as well as auxiliary, civilian employees and volunteers, who have been chosen by their peers and the public.

This year, over 50 nominations were received and were judged “based on their innovation, commitment, contribution and perseverance,” according to a release.

“The Surrey Board of Trade looks forward to celebrating the hard work of our Surrey RCMP, their collaborative partners and teams,” said Anita Huberman, Surrey Board of Trade CEO, in a release.

“The Surrey Board of Trade has enjoyed an ongoing collaborative partnership with the Surrey RCMP over these 22 years,” she added. “This event really started that partnership of community safety with the business community – obtaining feedback on the Surrey Board of Trade’s education, projects and government advocacy from local, provincial to federal issues.”

Nominated for Police Officer of the Year in the “nominated by community” category are Sergeant Trevor Dinwoodie, Constable Sarah Lefurgey and Inspector Wendy Mehat.

Nominated for the same award, but nominated by peers, are Sergeant Trevor Dinwoodie, Sergeant Neil Kennedy and Constable Aaron Labrum.

Up for the Arnold Silzer Community Policing Initiative Award are Sergeant Neil Kennedy, Constable Michael Woolley and the Surrey RCMP Diversity and Indigenous Persons Unit.

The three nominees for the Police and Business Partnership Award are the City of Surrey’s Public Safety Strategy, Option Community Services Society’s (Options) Youth Justice Program and Super Save Group.

Salina Ho, Lindsay Lenarduzzi and Craig Monro are nominated for the Municipal Employee of the Year Award, while Bob Cryer, Steve Gyorgy and Bill Ingram are up for the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Nominated for the Auxiliary of the Year Award are RCMP auxiliaries Doyle Willett, Karen Summers and Shawn Benner.

Finally, Police Team of the Year nominees are the Car Yankee 30 (Y30), the Police Mental Health Liaison and the Traffic Enforcement Team.

The winners in the eight categories are to be announced at a SBOT-hosted gala event on Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Ave.) from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $105 and the event will benefit the RCMP Youth Academy. A donation to this program will be made as a result of the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.