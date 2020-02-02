Surrey photo exhibit to showcase life in the 1950s

Ocean Beach, ca. 1960s. (W.W. Hastings)

Surrey Archives is inviting residents to view the city in a different perspective.

The city is hosting a free presentation, ‘Surrey Through the Lens,’ at the Museum of Surrey on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

Guests are to explore the development of the city through “iconic” photographs from the 1950s and 60s, a city news release states.

The work of photographers W.W. Hastings, Neville Curtis and Roy Houghton will be showcased at the event.

Curtis, a prominent Cloverdale business-owner, worked as a freelance photographer and writer for the White Rock Sun, Vancouver Sun, Langley Advance and the Surrey Leader. Many of his photographs can be found in the ‘50s and ’60s editions of the Surrey Leader.

Hastings’ work focuses on scenic landscapes in South Surrey.

Houghton established his Whalley photography studio in the early ‘50s after returning from service in the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War II. His photographs focus on North Surrey and include images of students, community events and businesses.

“The photos by Hastings, Curtis and Houghton are significant historical assets for Surrey. Their images vividly capture life in Surrey at moment in time,” Ryan Gallagher, manager of heritage administration and facilities, said in a news release.

“This presentation, along with the other talks hosted by the archives, provides a unique opportunity to connect with the city’s past.”

The Archives recently launched Time Lapse, an online tool that maps more than 200 archival photographs to their modern-day locations.

In addition, nearly 60,000 images are available online at surrey.ca/archives.

Registration for the event is recommended at 604-502-6459 or online.

Chinese labourers in Market Garden, ca. 1960s. (W.W. Hastings)

A group of people play hockey on frozen Mud Bay near Crescent Beach in the winter of 1961-62. (W.W. Hastings photo)

