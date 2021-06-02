Surrey offers free programs for B.C. Seniors’ Week

The City of Surrey is offering a series of free online programs and activities starting June 3, to mark BC Seniors Week. (surrey.ca photo)

The City of Surrey is getting a headstart on B.C. Seniors Week with the offer of free virtual programs and webinars starting June 3.

B.C. Seniors Week (June 6-12) is “an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the integral role seniors play in Surrey and across British Columbia,” Mayor Doug McCallum says in a release issued Tuesday (June 1).

According to the release, the city’s lineup starts with an intergenerational art workshop that connects seniors and youth.

Led by a local artist, the two-part workshop (June 3 and 17, 5-6:30 p.m.) is to create art that will be featured on the community garden at Unwin Park. Supply kits for registered participants may be picked up at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave.

Other programs on the itinerary include literature and book club activities; heritage tours and exhibits; garden, nature and travel tours; and a photo-analysis workshop.

On June 9, options include a chat with Julia Zarankin, author of Field Notes From An Unintentional Birder, who discovered birdwatching while auditioning hobbies during a career transition; a phone tour of the new Community Treasures exhibit curated by the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society; and a virtual film chat to discuss Enchanted April.

For magic fans, Lon Mandrake – son of Mandrake the Magician – will take the virtual stage from 3-4 p.m. on June 10.

An author talk, a yoga class, a live demo of the city’s new age-friendly pedestrian routes mapping tool and educational workshops by Surrey Libraries on everything from estate planning to saving on household expenses are also all part of the celebration.

All of the events are to be held over Microsoft Teams, and participants will need to use a computer, smartphone or iPad/tablet with a microphone. To register, visit surrey.ca/seniorsweek

