Surrey non-profit CEO awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award

Parveen Goel, left, Satbir Singh Cheema, MP Ken Hardie, Maninder Grewal, Kam Pawar & Arvinder Bubber pose for a photo at PICS head office in Surrey on Jan. 5, 2023 . (Submitted Photo: PICS Society)

Satbir Singh Cheema, the president of the Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society, was recently awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award for outstanding service to the community.

Cheema joined PICS in 1998 and has served in various roles in the organization thought-out the years.

Gangandeep Bal, the communications officer at PICS, said in a release that Cheema’s work in his community has not gone unnoticed.

“Under his leadership and guidance, PICS Society has expanded their services in many areas and locations, reaching and helping thousands of people,” stated Bal.

Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society is a Surrey based registered non-profit that has been serving communities throughout the Lower Mainland since 1987.

Cheema received the award at PICS’s head office in Newton on Jan. 5. Ken Hardie, MP for Fleetwood- Port Kells, presented the award to Cheema.

Chema thanked those in attendance, which included PICS Society board members, volunteers and staff.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to have been nominated for this special recognition. I am accepting this award on behalf of my PICS family, and I am dedicating it to my mentor, coach, leader and role model – late Mr. Charanpal Gill, the Founder of PICS Society,” stated Cheema.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal is a commemorative medal created to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession in 1952.

Award recipients have made contributions in a number of fields, including community service, business, arts and culture, sports, education, and volunteerism.

