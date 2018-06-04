Surrey Nature Centre celebrates 10th anniversary on Saturday

Live music, visit by O.W.L. birds and more at Green Timbers Urban Forest facility

It’s celebration time at Surrey Nature Centre.

The 10th anniversary of the facility, at Green Timbers Urban Forest, will be marked during a special event Saturday (June 9), from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities will include live music by Pat Chessell Band, guided nature walks, a visit by O.W.L. birds of prey, storytelling, face painting, henna, cake and a “sneak peak” at plaza expansion plans there, at 14225 Green Timbers Way.

“This event will be rain or shine (and will take place partly inside),” notes a post at surrey.ca. “As parking is limited, please consider carpooling or taking transit.”

Surrey Nature Centre is designed as a place for kids and adults to explore nature, with various outdoor and indoor drop-in programs available.

Activities include Nature Story Times (held daily at 10:30 a.m.), nature walks (held on the third Saturday of each month) and free fishing rod loans (drop by during opening hours to borrow one, for use at Green Timbers Lake). Also, the Sky Room boasts books, games and activities “to kick-start your nature adventures outside.”

This summer, a number of day camps will be held at Surrey Nature Centre, including sessions titled “Creepy Crawlies,” “Eco Heroes,” “Forest Adventures” and “Nature Discovery.” For details, call 604-502-6065 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/2327.aspx. Registration for the day camps began April 8.