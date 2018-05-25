Surrey MS walk set for Sunday

The annual spring fundraiser will take place at Surrey’s Tynehead Park

Surrey’s Tynehead Park will play host to an annual walk for MS (multiple sclerosis) on May 27.

An estimated 3,000 people are set to take part in events throughout the province, as part of a fundraiser that aims to “help change the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis” and “fight to end MS.”

More than 100 are expected to participate in the Surrey event, which as of Friday morning, had raised more than $38,000 in donations via 22 teams.

The MS Society says Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world, with an estimated 1 in 340 Canadians living with the disease.

While it is most often diagnosed in young adults aged 15 to 40, younger children and older adults are also diagnosed with the autoimmune disease of the central nervous system.

“The dollars you raise are invested in world-leading MS research and to help fund stem cell research, discover what causes MS, and advocate for accessible and low-cost treatments,” notes an event advisory.

The family friendly event in Surrey offers a 2.5 and 5-kilometre length, including a wheelchair-accessible route for those who use mobility aids.

Event check-in for the Sunday (May 27) event is 9 a.m., and the walk kicks off at 10:30.

Tynehead Park is located at 10017 168 St., at the Serpentine Fields entrance.

For more information, visit mswalks.ca.