Surrey mother, daughter named 2 of Canada’s most powerful women

Women’s Executive Network recognizes women who ‘advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow’s leaders’

For the first time, a mother-daughter duo has been named two of Canada’s most powerful women in the WXN 2021 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award.

Both residents of Surrey, Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s COO Azra Hussain and her daughter Hebah Hussaina have been given KPMG C-Suite Executives and RBC Future Launch Future Leaders awards, respectively.

Azra is an accountant and fundraising executive who immigrated to Canada 22 years ago, and Hebah is the Surrey co-ordinator of the Science World Future Science Leaders program, TEDx speaker and founder of the Youth for Care non-profit organization.

The Women’s Executive Network (WXN) recognizes women who “advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow’s leaders,” with this year’s list of award winners posted to wxnetwork.com.

“We are so incredibly proud of Azra and her daughter’s achievements,” Jane Adams, president and CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “It is such a great female-empowerment story to have a winning mother-daughter team who show strength, resilience and fearlessness to inspire more women in the generations to come.”

Born in India, Azra’s life story “has built the base for her commitment to being a role model in resilience,” according to a news release.

“My father instilled in me the importance of charity and giving back to our communities, and it’s a virtue that I’ve taken with me throughout my career including my work at (Surrey Hospitals Foundation),” Azra said.

“It is an honour, privilege and incredibly proud-mom moment to be part of the same awards as my daughter – to see her make her own successes and achievements by being a positive influence and making a difference in the path she takes.”

At age 15 six years ago, Hebah started Youth for Care, a not-for-profit youth group that organizes fundraisers for Surrey Memorial Hospital and fosters connections between youth and the hospital.

“Being recognized with this award amongst so many inspirational women, and especially with my mother, is an absolute honour, as it is her trailblazing passion for giving back and helping people that continues to inspire me each day,” Hebah said.


