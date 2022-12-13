Azra Hussain, Surrey Hospitals Foundation COO, left, Kesar Sanghera, Jora Sanghera and Rani Sanghera pose for a photo in front of Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Submitted Photo)

Azra Hussain, Surrey Hospitals Foundation COO, left, Kesar Sanghera, Jora Sanghera and Rani Sanghera pose for a photo in front of Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Submitted Photo)

Health care

Surrey Memorial Hospital lights up for foundation’s latest fundraising campaign called ‘Shine’

Light display aims to showcase need for more youth and children’s health services in Surrey

Rani Senghera, and her twin boys Jora and Kesar flipped the switch to light up the critical care tower at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Thursday night (Dec.8).

The light display is for the foundation’s latest fundraising campaign called ‘Shine.’

Jane Adams, CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation, said the animated light show will have messages of thanks in different languages, and will incorporate seasonal images as well as donor names. The light display will run until Jan. 6, celebrating Diwali, Gurupurab, Hanukkah and Christmas.

It will also celebrate the foundation’s 30th anniversary.

The focus of the light display and fundraising campaign is to shine a light on the need for more youth and children’s health services in Surrey, Adams said. With Surrey being the fastest-growing city in Western Canada, according to the 2021 census, it is important that the number of available health services matches the population growth, she added.

Senghera said investing in children and youth health services at Surrey Memorial Hospital will help remove anxiety and fear for parents, adding they will be reassured that their child is receiving the best care possible while staying close to home.

This was not a luxury that she had.

Senghera’s twin boys were born in B.C. Women’s Hospital in Vancouver on Feb. 4, 2013. She and her husband live in Surrey and would have preferred to seek care closer to home, but due to the lack of specialized doctors, she had to drive to B.C. Women’s for the care that she needed.

Her boys were born prematurely at 29 weeks, weighing around three pounds each. They were transferred to the NICU at B.C. Children for the first four weeks of their lives before being transferred again. The boys were transferred to Royal Columbian Hospital because the Sengheras lived in the Fraser Health Authority region.

After another few weeks, they were finally transferred closer to home, to Surrey Memorial Hospital. Instead of being transferred to the NICU at Surrey Memorial, they were transferred to pediatrics.

“We just weren’t ready for the extra anxiety of having them in pediatrics as they weren’t receiving the care they should have received,” Rani said.

Her boys were discharged from the hospital on April 10, a week before their due date.

Even a week and a half after delivering her twins via C-Section, she had to drive into Vancouver to see her doctor. If she could receive care closer to home, at Surrey Memorial Hospital, it would have removed a lot of stress.

Every dollar donated to the ‘Shine’ campaign will go towards children and youth health services at Surrey Memorial Hospital. The foundation’s goal is to raise $400,000. The first $200,000 will be matched dollar for dollar by the Vancouver-based real estate and developer Peterson.

To learn more about the campaign, visit Surrey Hospitals Foundation website, click here.

READ MORE: Surrey Hospitals Foundation will ‘Shine’ a light on the need for more children and youth health services


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

fundraiserSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Council passes latest contract for Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex
Next story
Lotus Terminals donates nearly 700 pairs of socks, along with cash, to Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Just Posted

Staff and management from Lotus Terminals donated 675 pairs of socks and more than $500 to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK) Dec. 12. Socks fill the sacks on the ground and the pickup truck behind. From left: Matthew Campbell (CCK), Glen Anwheiler, Prab Bal, Ricky Bal, Saran Bal, Lorena Griffith, Lindsay Rempel (CCK), and Bob Meredith (dressed as Santa). This is the third year in a row Lotus has donated to CCK. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Lotus Terminals donates nearly 700 pairs of socks, along with cash, to Cloverdale Community Kitchen

This drawing shows the layout of the new rink and grounds for the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey)
UPDATE: Council passes latest contract for Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex

teaser photo only
PHOTOS/VIDEO: ‘Snow Queen’ for a King in panto staged in Surrey in memory of music director

Azra Hussain, Surrey Hospitals Foundation COO, left, Kesar Sanghera, Jora Sanghera and Rani Sanghera pose for a photo in front of Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Submitted Photo)
Surrey Memorial Hospital lights up for foundation’s latest fundraising campaign called ‘Shine’

Pop-up banner image