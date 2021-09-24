Surrey mayor hints Cloverdale Fairgrounds have new management plan in place

Map of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Mayor Doug McCallum recently announced the City of Surrey has reached a management agreement with an unnamed entity to run the Fairgrounds. (Image via City of Surrey)

Mayor Doug McCallum hinted that a contract for managing the Cloverdale Fairgrounds has been finalized.

The mayor was speaking at the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s AGM Sept. 14.

“He said (the City) signed an agreement for 12 years,” Chamber director Scott Wheatley told the Cloverdale Reporter. “He didn’t say who with, but he said both parties can get out of it in five years.”

Back on July 8, the City of Surrey informed the Cloverdale Rodeo Association it would be invoking its 120-day clause, allowing the City to take over operations. The Association was paid about $400,000 per year to run the Fairgrounds for the City and to host the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair.

Wheatley said the mayor was very vague and didn’t have any relevant details.

“He also said construction on two arenas will begin in Cloverdale very soon, but he didn’t say exactly where that would be,” Wheatley added.

He said the mayor also touched on rezoning in Campbell Heights.

“He said 200 acres in Campbell Heights was recently rezoned for industrial development,” Wheatley noted. “He said there is a lot of interest in development there with over 100 companies looking at the area.”

Wheatley said the mayor didn’t expand on any of this talking points.

Mayor McCallum did not respond to interview requests by publication time.

The Chamber also elected a new board at their annual general meeting.

“Rebecca Smith was elected president and Tyler Dennis is now treasurer,” said Wheatley. “Adam Smith is VP and Jennifer Cowden is Secretary.”

Full list of the 2021-2022 Chamber board: Rebecca Smith – President, Adam Smith – Vice President, Jennifer Cowden – Secretary, Tyler Dennis – Treasurer, Amit Kumar – Director, Nicole Bennett – Director, Andrew Garisto – Director, Cam Leighton – Director, Paul Orazietti – Director, Dean Picketts – Director, Coreen Windbiel – Director, Lesley Noland – Director, Gary Oliver – Director.

For more info on the Chamber, visit cloverdalechamber.ca.



