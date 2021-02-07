Surrey’s Brian Zolmer won $75,000 on a scratch ticket. (BCLC photo)

Surrey man wins $75K on scratch ticket

Brian Zolmer plans to invest some of his winnings

Reality has set in for a Surrey man who won $75,000 on a scratch and win ticket.

According to the BCLC, Brian Zolmer couldn’t believe his eyes after scratching his Delux Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.

“I was scratching my ticket and went straight back to the store to confirm what I was seeing,” he said in the release. “I couldn’t believe that I had actually won!”

Zolmer purchased the winning ticket at Soo’s Grocery, located at 13980 108 Ave, before bringing the ticket to his home to scratch it.

He told BCLC he plans to invest some of his winnings and is to save the rest for retirement.

Most Read