Surrey man has pedalled for $25K in Great Cycle Challenge Canada

So far in August, Rick Stadler has raised close to $10,000 for SickKids Foundation

Cyclist Rick Stadler aims to pedal 500 kilometres this month in an effort to raise money for kids’ cancer research.

The Surrey resident is part of Great Cycle Challenge Canada, an event that has involved more than 63,000 charity-minded riders since its inception in 2016.

Stadler’s August-long cycling challenge is his fifth such endeavour in recent years, in support of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids Foundation).

“During those years, I rode 2,341 kilometres and raised $25,232.98,” Stadler says. “This year, I am aiming to raise $5,000 and ride 500 kilometres.”

So far this month, he’s raised close to $10,000 for the cause.

Stadler’s updated stats are posted to his rider profile page at greatcyclechallenge.ca.

“I am riding for Mom, Shirley, Dianne, Alexis, Brian, Abby,” he wrote. “These are just a few people who I know, who have fought cancer & survived, because of cancer research! Please donate to help keep up the fight!”

Shown on his fundraising page are routes of Stadler’s rides on the streets of Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford and other areas.

This year, SickKids Foundation hopes more than 30,000 riders will take part in Great Cycle Challenge Canada.

“Cancer is the largest killer of Canadian children from disease and over 1,400 Canadian children are diagnosed with cancer every year,” said Jamie Lamont, Director of Special Events at SickKids Foundation. “Thanks to riders like Rick, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”



