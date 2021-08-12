Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey looking for ‘Good Citizen’ nominations

Application process closes Sept. 17

The City of Surrey is asking for nominations for its 2021 Good Citizen of the Year Award.

The award recognizes a resident who has given “outstanding service” for the betterment of the community over the years.

The criteria of the award is that the nominee not be “politically active,” including current and former politicians, and that the recipient has given “outstanding service” to the community for at least 15 years.

The individual must also be a current resident or business owner, and their volunteer contributions have had a positive influence in the City of Surrey.

“When selecting a recipient of the award Council will also consider the diversity and demographics in the City and look to ensure that the award recipients (are) reflective of this over time,” the city website states.

Since 2007, 13 people have received the award, 10 of whom have been Caucasian men. A recipient was not selected in 2019, and Jim Bennett was named the 2020 recipient.

Information on how to apply for the award, or nominate an individual, can be found at https://www.surrey.ca/about-surrey/community-initiatives/award-programs/Surrey-Good-Citizen-of-the-Year-Award

Application process closes at 4:30 p.m., Sept. 17.

