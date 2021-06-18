Surrey Libraries offering series of free summer programs for teens

Surrey Libraries will host a series of free contests and programs for teenagers this summer. (Malin Jordan photo)

In an effort to keep what organizers are calling “the summer slide” at bay, Surrey Libraries has announced a handful of free programs aimed at teenagers.

Currently, Surrey Libraries is hosting a youth writing contest, with submissions open until midnight on Aug. 4. Writers are encouraged to submit their work online in four categories – poetry, short story, comics and random.

The contest features cash prizes and a chance to have your work published. For more information, visit www.surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/youth-writing-contest.

As well, beginning June 27, teens can visit their nearest Surrey Libraries branch to register for Teen Summer Adventure – a program that, according to a news release, “gives teens an all-access passport filled with activities and a chance to win prizes every week.” Grand prizes will also be handed out at the end of the summer.

A number of virtual programs will also be offered throughout the summer, the release notes. Virtual programs include a digital escape room, illustration workshop, trivia night, computer coding and summer book club, among others.

To register, visit www.surreylibraries.ca/events.

“In addition to encouraging reading and writing, many programs help teens try new things, develop their creativity, and focus their attention and thinking skills in fun and imaginative ways,” the release reads.

Surrey Libraries have branches throughout the city, including Cloverdale (5642 176A St.), Clayton (7155 187A St.), City Centre (10350 University Dr.), Newton (13795 70 Ave.), Ocean Park (12854 17 Ave) and Semiahmoo (1815 152 St.), among others.



