Surrey Libraries Staff Ginny (left) and Sarah (right) demonstrate using the Zoom digital recorder. (Submitted photo: Surrey Libraries)

Surrey Libraries now has digital recorders available to borrow

It’s the latest addition to its “Tech-To-Go” collection

Surrey Libraries is inviting the community to check out its latest addition to its “Tech-To-Go” collection.

According to a release, Surrey Libraries now have digital audio recorder kits available.

“These recorders are simple to use, hand-held devices which allow people to record better quality sound. It’s meant for creators who want a step up from a smartphone,” noted the release.

Amy Ashmore, the library’s director of collection services and technology, said Surrey Libraries is excited to offer these audio recording kits to the community “to help foster creativity.”

“We aim to provide more equitable access to audio equipment for anyone wanting to record speech, music, or any sound. We hope that people will find lots of creative uses for this tool.”

The Zoom H1n audio recorders “are ideal for podcasting, filming, recording songs and musical performances, conducting interviews, and even capturing outdoor sounds. Library staff also suggest these kits could aid local family historians to get interviews with family members, create audio time capsules as children grow, and connect to their cultural heritage through song or storytelling.”

Surrey Libraries says the kits come fully equipped with all required accessories, and in a case along with a microSD card, two AAA batteries, a USB cable, a tripod, and an instruction booklet, complete with recommended settings, best practices, and ideas to inspire.

They are available to borrow for three weeks and people can place holds on the kits and pick them up from any of the 10 branches.

The release adds Surrey Libraries’ “Tech-To-Go” collection features borrowable technology, such as Dash Robot kits, Elgato video capture digital converters, ION tape converters, and energy meters.

For more information about Zoom H1n Audio Recorder kits, and Surrey Libraries’ complete Tech-To-Go collection, visit surreylibraries.ca/books-media/tech-go.

