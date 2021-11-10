Surrey Libraries board chair receives provincial award

Annual award recognizes three trustees from more than 700 serving on B.C. library boards

Neelam Sahota, the Surrey Libraries board chair, is this year’s recipient of the Trustee Excellence Award from the B.C. Library Trustees Association.

The annual award, according to a release from Surrey Libraries, recognizes three trustees from the more than 700 serving on library boards in B.C. It recognizes a trustee who has made “a major contribution to their public library and community through governance excellence.”

Sahota said the award is a “tremendous honour.”

“It has been my absolute privilege to serve on the Surrey Libraries Board of Trustees,” she said.

“Libraries have been an integral part of my life and I am grateful for this opportunity to serve. Great libraries build communities and at Surrey Libraries, our incredible staff, trustees and patrons are united in our goal of ensuring our libraries are inclusive and welcoming for all.”

Sahota, who has served on the board since 2016, has contributed to committee work, including serving on the Fund Development and Finance committee, Programs and Services committee and has served as board chair since 2020.

While also the CEO of DIVERSEcity Community Services, Sahota has been “generous with her time to Surrey Libraries, rarely missing any meetings and attending numerous events on behalf of the Library board.”

Surinder Bhogal, chief librarian at Surrey Libraries, said Sahota is passionate about making a difference in her community and for the libraries.

“She is a strong community leader and inspiring role model. Her approach is progressive and collaborative. Neelam is highly valued on our board and respected by all the Trustees.”



