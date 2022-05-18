An Indigenous drumming ceremony was held during Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies news conference Tuesday (May 17) at Surrey City Hall. (Submitted photo)

An Indigenous drumming ceremony was held during Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies news conference Tuesday (May 17) at Surrey City Hall. (Submitted photo)

EDUCATION

Surrey launch for Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies and its 3 online programs

‘First of its kind institution’ was founded in 2021 to commemorate Guru Nanak’s 550th anniversary

The Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies was launched in Surrey this week.

The online-only institute, or GNI, aims to be an “academic environment for research and teaching on Sikh philosophy, history, literature, culture, and devotional music in an interdisciplinary manner.”

The non-profit institute is a PTIB, or Private Training Institution Branch, founded in 2021 to commemorate Guru Nanak’s 550th anniversary.

Registration is now open for GNI’s three programs, which are Sikh Studies Diploma, Punjabi Studies Certificate and Gurmat Music Diploma.

A news conference about “first of its kind institution” was held at Surrey City Hall on Tuesday morning, May 17.

“We are committed to promoting our values of service to humanity, cross-cultural understanding, the lifelong pursuit of learning, critical thinking, and diversity in all its forms,” said Gian Singh Sandhu, GNI board chair.

“We will ensure equal and open access to all prospective students by alleviating funding and other financial barriers. We firmly believe that no student should be denied education due to a lack of financial means and to support this philosophy we have a very liberal scholarship and bursary policy.”

More details are posted to gurunanakinstitute.ca, including GNI’s board of directors and faculty, along with the courses offered and registration information.

Tuesday’s announcement included messages of support from both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

EducationPost-secondary EducationSurrey

Previous story
Two North Delta students awarded ‘prestigious’ $40K scholarships
Next story
‘Upcycle Auction’ benefiting Heron Hospice Society of Delta

Just Posted

rcmp
Surrey pawn shop owner charged with stolen-property offences

A Transit Police officer and another driver were injured on Nov. 4, 2020 in a traffic crash while the officer was responding to another officer’s call for help catching a man who escaped custody. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Transit cop charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in Surrey crash

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo)
Lawyer says ‘nothing normal’ about City of Surrey’s ‘suppression of political dissent’

The Arkells in a photo posted to the band’s website (arkellsmusic.com).
Arkells band to headline Surrey’s 2022 Canada Day event, last held in Cloverdale 3 years ago