Surrey launch for Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies and its 3 online programs

‘First of its kind institution’ was founded in 2021 to commemorate Guru Nanak’s 550th anniversary

The Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies was launched in Surrey this week.

The online-only institute, or GNI, aims to be an “academic environment for research and teaching on Sikh philosophy, history, literature, culture, and devotional music in an interdisciplinary manner.”

The non-profit institute is a PTIB, or Private Training Institution Branch, founded in 2021 to commemorate Guru Nanak’s 550th anniversary.

Registration is now open for GNI’s three programs, which are Sikh Studies Diploma, Punjabi Studies Certificate and Gurmat Music Diploma.

A news conference about “first of its kind institution” was held at Surrey City Hall on Tuesday morning, May 17.

“We are committed to promoting our values of service to humanity, cross-cultural understanding, the lifelong pursuit of learning, critical thinking, and diversity in all its forms,” said Gian Singh Sandhu, GNI board chair.

“We will ensure equal and open access to all prospective students by alleviating funding and other financial barriers. We firmly believe that no student should be denied education due to a lack of financial means and to support this philosophy we have a very liberal scholarship and bursary policy.”

More details are posted to gurunanakinstitute.ca, including GNI’s board of directors and faculty, along with the courses offered and registration information.

Tuesday’s announcement included messages of support from both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan.



