Surrey labyrinth turns 10, and everyone is invited for birthday cake

The 10th anniversary of the labyrinth at Fleetwood Park will be marked with a special event on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Meditative music and free birthday cake is promised that day from 1 to 3 p.m., at 15802 80th Ave.

The gathering is hosted by Diana Ng, who helped create the labyrinth in 2008.

“Whenever I visit the labyrinth, it gives me great pleasure to notice its pathways are becoming more worn,” Ng says in a Facebook event post. “This tells me people are walking it and getting good feelings from it.”

In 2014, Ng collaborated with city officials to have the first Saturday of May proclaimed Surrey World Labyrinth Day, and peace walks have been held at the site for several years.

“I would like to celebrate the Fleetwood Park Labyrinth’s 10th Anniversary with the grant money I received from the City of Surrey,” noted Ng, who operates a website called labyrinthlady.ca.

“I would like you to join me in walking the labyrinth with warm meditative music performed by a harpist or violinist.”

For thousands of years, labyrinths have been found in many cultures all over the world.

“Today, many hospitals, universities, churches, organizations, funeral homes and retreat centers have one on their promises,” explains a post on Ng’s website. “Its circles and spirals meander into a purposeful path symbolizing wholeness and unity, change and growth. There is general acceptance that labyrinths have one pathway that twists and turns from the entrance or mouth to the goal – or center – which symbolizes our deepest self. From the center, the path winds outward, out of the circle, which brings the walker to a broader understanding of who s/he is as a person.”