‘Surrey in the ’70s’ talk to showcase ‘never-seen-before raw footage of street scenes’

Recent digitization efforts by Surrey Archives have unearthed thousands of new items showcasing many of the city’s significant events and developments from the 1970s.

A virtual talk will feature photographs, films, oral histories, and more, in a “‘Surrey in the ’70s” event hosted by Surrey Archives on Thursday, March 10, starting at 7 p.m.

The online gathering promises a “groovy” look at Surrey in a decade when urban development was a major theme.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to showcase our recently digitized collections to the public, which include film footage along Surrey’s roadways,” said archivist Chelsea Christensen.

“Included among the ‘never-seen-before’ raw footage are street scenes featuring the Ted Kuhn Tower, K-Mart, McDonald’s, and Surrey Place Mall along Whalley’s busy stretch of King George Highway.”

By the 1970s, many projects came to fruition and dramatically changed Surrey’s landscape, Christensen noted. They included the expansion of Guildford Town Centre, creation of Holland Park and the establishment of many new schools.

The talk on March 10 will run on Microsoft Teams. To register, visit surrey.ca or call 604-501-5100.

More than 81,000 archival images can be browsed on Surrey Archives’ online catalogue, surrey.ca/archives.

Meantime, speakers are available for outreach programs, on topics including Surrey’s first 50 years, the city during World War 1, Cloverdale and more. Multimedia presentations include historic photos, audio and more, and are suitable for schools, rotary clubs and retirement homes. Call 604-502-6459 for details, or email archives@surrey.ca.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

