Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s Jane Adams is one of ‘Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs’

Awards recognize 106 ‘outstanding’ who ‘advocate for workforce diversity’

Surrey Hospitals Foundation president and CEO Jane Adams is officially one of “Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs” as one of the winners of the 2020 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award. (Submitted photo: Surrey Hospitals Foundation)

Surrey Hospitals Foundation president and CEO Jane Adams is officially one of “Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs” as one of the winners of the 2020 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award. (Submitted photo: Surrey Hospitals Foundation)

Surrey Hospital Foundation president and CEO Jane Adams is officially one of “Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs.”

The winners of the 2020 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards were announced by the Women’s Executive Network and KPMG on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

The awards recognized 106 “outstanding” women who “advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”

The top 100 awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN’s Diversity Council of Canada.

“I feel extremely privileged to receive this award and I’m thankful to the Women’s Executive Network and KPMG for this incredible honour,” said Adams.

“My goal in life has always been to make a real difference in people’s lives whether it’s in improving healthcare, influencing the workplace, or contributing to our communities. I have been fortunate to have been mentored and supported by amazing women and men, and am surrounded by extraordinary community champions who inspire me every day to make an impact.”

Adams, according to a release from the Surrey Hospitals Foundation, first joined the foundation in 2007 as president and CEO.

“She has grown the Foundation’s reach collaborating with other organizations and charities to achieve the common goal of improving healthcare impacts and quality of lives of patients,” the release reads.

“Through her leadership, the Foundation has been instrumental in helping some of B.C.’s most innovative healthcare infrastructure expansions, such as: the Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Critical Care Tower; the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, raising more than $10 million in just over three months; the construction of B.C.’s largest stabilization unit for children and youth with mental illness; Surrey’s first pediatric ER; the creation of Timber Creek, a tertiary mental health facility for adults; and B.C.’s first mental health and addictions urgent response centre.”

Ron Knight, board chair of the foundation, said since Adams took the helm, “her leadership has truly transformed the Foundation, including expanding its scope from supporting one hospital, to many healthcare facilities.”

Adams was also recently recognized in the Now-Leader’s 2020 Community Leader Awards as the Leader of the Year and Community Builder.

VIDEO: 2020 Community Leader Awards recognize Surrey’s unsung heroes, Nov. 27, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Female CEOsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA’s horse-rescue program offers equine intervention

Just Posted

A house burns in Surrey at 164th Street and 89th Avenue on Dec. 2, 2020. (Photo: Dal Hothi)
VIDEO: Surrey firefighters battle house fire in Fleetwood

More to come

Martha Currie Elementary is holding a fundraising raffle. (Image via Google Maps)
Ecole Martha Currie is holding a fundraising raffle

4,000 tickets for sale in school raffle

Art rendering of Surrey’s Legion Veterans Village. (Submitted photo)
Surrey’s Legion Veteran Village to get 91 affordable housing units, B.C. government says

Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing David Eby made the announcement Wednesday

Surrey Hospitals Foundation president and CEO Jane Adams is officially one of “Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs” as one of the winners of the 2020 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award. (Submitted photo: Surrey Hospitals Foundation)
Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s Jane Adams is one of ‘Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs’

Awards recognize 106 ‘outstanding’ who ‘advocate for workforce diversity’

Police say 30-year-old Andrew Baldwin was killed in Surrey on Nov. 11. (Photo: Police handout)
Fourth man charged in 2019 Surrey murder

Andrew Baldwin, 30, was killed on Remembrance Day last year

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Suspect tries to thwart police in Abbotsford with false 911 call about men with guns

Man twice sped away from officers and then tried to throw them off his trail

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

(Needpix.com)
Fraudsters projected to use pet scams to gouge over $3M from customers: BBB

The pandemic heavily contributed to the number of puppy scams

Most Read