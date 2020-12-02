Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s Jane Adams is one of ‘Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs’

Surrey Hospitals Foundation president and CEO Jane Adams is officially one of “Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs” as one of the winners of the 2020 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award. (Submitted photo: Surrey Hospitals Foundation)

Surrey Hospital Foundation president and CEO Jane Adams is officially one of “Canada’s Most Powerful CEOs.”

The winners of the 2020 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards were announced by the Women’s Executive Network and KPMG on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

The awards recognized 106 “outstanding” women who “advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”

The top 100 awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN’s Diversity Council of Canada.

“I feel extremely privileged to receive this award and I’m thankful to the Women’s Executive Network and KPMG for this incredible honour,” said Adams.

“My goal in life has always been to make a real difference in people’s lives whether it’s in improving healthcare, influencing the workplace, or contributing to our communities. I have been fortunate to have been mentored and supported by amazing women and men, and am surrounded by extraordinary community champions who inspire me every day to make an impact.”

Adams, according to a release from the Surrey Hospitals Foundation, first joined the foundation in 2007 as president and CEO.

“She has grown the Foundation’s reach collaborating with other organizations and charities to achieve the common goal of improving healthcare impacts and quality of lives of patients,” the release reads.

“Through her leadership, the Foundation has been instrumental in helping some of B.C.’s most innovative healthcare infrastructure expansions, such as: the Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Critical Care Tower; the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, raising more than $10 million in just over three months; the construction of B.C.’s largest stabilization unit for children and youth with mental illness; Surrey’s first pediatric ER; the creation of Timber Creek, a tertiary mental health facility for adults; and B.C.’s first mental health and addictions urgent response centre.”

Ron Knight, board chair of the foundation, said since Adams took the helm, “her leadership has truly transformed the Foundation, including expanding its scope from supporting one hospital, to many healthcare facilities.”

Adams was also recently recognized in the Now-Leader’s 2020 Community Leader Awards as the Leader of the Year and Community Builder.

