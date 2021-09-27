Harp Dhillon is the new board chair of Surrey Hospitals Foundation. (submitted photo)

Surrey Hospitals Foundation names Harp Dhillon its new board chair

Ron Knight thanked ‘for his tremendous support, dedication and commitment’ over the past 11 years

Surrey Hospitals Foundation has appointed Harp Dhillon as its new board chair.

He takes over from Ron Knight, who stepped down after 11 years in that role.

Dhillon, vice-president and director at RBC Dominion Securities Inc., was voted in by the hospital foundation’s board of directors, after serving on the board since 2014 and as vice-chair over the past year.

“Harp is an accomplished leader and financial expert who brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and passion from his proven track record in investment and wealth management,” stated Jane Adams, president and CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

“We look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow our fundraising efforts to positively impact the health care of our local communities.

“We would also like to thank Ron Knight for his tremendous support, dedication and commitment leading our Foundation to achieve monumental fundraising goals over the last 11 years,” Adams added.

Surrey Hospitals Foundation “plays a huge role in supporting and funding life-changing health care innovations and programs for the more than 1.9 million residents who reside in the Fraser Health region,” stated Dhillon in a news release.

The foundation welcomes back Larry Thomas for a second term as vice-chair, Kristine Bodnark as vice-chair and treasurer and also Jenifer Lee, who joins the finance committee.

Surrey Hospitals Foundation, online at surreyhospitalsfoundation.com, is considered the largest non-government funder of health care for families in Surrey and surrounding Fraser Valley communities. The foundation supports “the major health facilities in the region, Surrey Memorial Hospital (SMH) and Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre (JPOCSC), as well as numerous specialized programs for newborns, children, adults and seniors. The Foundation invests in the future of health care by funding innovative research in Surrey that can lead to medical breakthroughs.”


