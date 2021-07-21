Surrey Hospice Society takes virtual golf tournament worldwide

In Surrey Hospice Society’s virtual golf tournament, Aug. 13-16, registrants may submit scores achieved at any course. (File photo)

Surrey Hospice Society’s 2021 fundraiser golf tournament is both virtual and blunt.

Set for Aug. 13-16, it’s dubbed ‘Why You Suck at Golf: The Charity Golf Tournament.’

Aimed at raising funds for the society’s grief-support programs, participants “will be treated to a unique experience, allowing sponsors and supporters to come together for a great round of golf and first class humour, lots (of ) competition and fun,” according to a news release.

Those interested may register up to three times over the weekend, as well as pick when, where and with whom they would like to golf. Afterward they can submit scores, photos and video for a chance at prizes.

Described as “an event like no other,” anyone, anywhere in the world may get involved, the release notes.

Online awards and a trivia contest are set for Aug. 16, when participants may also rent or buy Why You Suck at Golf: the Movie to watch from the comfort of home. There’s also an online auction and live auction, a raffle and 50/50 lottery.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit programs offered for free by the society to those facing the end of their lives, as well as support grief and bereavement programs for those who have lost a loved one.

READ MORE: As thrift store aims to reopen, Surrey Hospice Society struggles to raise funds

Cost to register is $25; or, $50 for a VIP all-inclusive registration.

For more information, call 604-584-7006 or visit surreyhospice.com/golf

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

fundraiserSurrey