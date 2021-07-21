In Surrey Hospice Society’s virtual golf tournament, Aug. 13-16, registrants may submit scores achieved at any course. (File photo)

In Surrey Hospice Society’s virtual golf tournament, Aug. 13-16, registrants may submit scores achieved at any course. (File photo)

Surrey Hospice Society takes virtual golf tournament worldwide

‘Why You Suck at Golf’ event to beneft grief support programs

Surrey Hospice Society’s 2021 fundraiser golf tournament is both virtual and blunt.

Set for Aug. 13-16, it’s dubbed ‘Why You Suck at Golf: The Charity Golf Tournament.’

Aimed at raising funds for the society’s grief-support programs, participants “will be treated to a unique experience, allowing sponsors and supporters to come together for a great round of golf and first class humour, lots (of ) competition and fun,” according to a news release.

Those interested may register up to three times over the weekend, as well as pick when, where and with whom they would like to golf. Afterward they can submit scores, photos and video for a chance at prizes.

Described as “an event like no other,” anyone, anywhere in the world may get involved, the release notes.

Online awards and a trivia contest are set for Aug. 16, when participants may also rent or buy Why You Suck at Golf: the Movie to watch from the comfort of home. There’s also an online auction and live auction, a raffle and 50/50 lottery.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit programs offered for free by the society to those facing the end of their lives, as well as support grief and bereavement programs for those who have lost a loved one.

READ MORE: As thrift store aims to reopen, Surrey Hospice Society struggles to raise funds

Cost to register is $25; or, $50 for a VIP all-inclusive registration.

For more information, call 604-584-7006 or visit surreyhospice.com/golf


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

fundraiserSurrey

Previous story
PHOTOS: Flag-raising launches Pride Week in White Rock

Just Posted

Ben Wevers stands in Clover Square with members of the RCMP and a British Columbia Ambassador in 2008 when the Royal Hudson visited Cloverdale on Canada Day. Wevers, a longtime volunteer in Cloverdale, passed away July 18. (Submitted)
Cloverdale loses longtime volunteer and ‘goodwill ambassador’

Cloverdale singer Rayne is seen on the cover of her debut EP “False Love.” The six-song EP will be available on all streaming services beginning July 30. (Submitted)
Cloverdale singer Rayne to release debut EP

Surrey City Councillor Brenda Locke and Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)
Brenda Locke to run for Surrey mayor

Canada’s Sara Groenewegen pitches during the softball game between Mexico and Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Fukushima , Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
South Surrey pitcher leads Canada to win on first day of Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics