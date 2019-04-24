Surrey Historical Society holds ‘memory social’ Sunday

The Surrey Historical Society wants to record and preserve residents’ own stories about South Surrey – and White Rock – in days gone by.

The second-to-last in what it calls a series of My Surrey Story ‘memory socials’ will be held this Sunday (April 28) from noon to 3 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre, 1475 Kent St. White Rock.

The society is interested in stories about White Rock as well, since prior to formally breaking away in 1957, the seaside community was part of Surrey.

The society’s Michael Gibbs said the final memory social in a series of seven will be held at the Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale on June 19.

For more information, call 778-593-9989 or visit www.surreyhistory.ca

–Alex Browne